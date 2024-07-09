Paignton Picture House | share the silver-hued magic of cinema

The walls are bare, but it feels like they have absorbed magic. The whole building radiates creativity, imagination and adventure. Paignton Picture House is cinematic history, a whiff of romantic yester-year (it’s next to a steam railway station, for goodness sake) is combined with ambition and a bright new face of a forward-looking creative community.

Part of that forward-looking is down to the next push to secure the final tranche of funds to finish off the building. The cover those walls, to make sure the captured magic can be shared for everyone.

Beautifully unique

There’s fascinating talk about marshy foundations, high water tables, lime plaster or the mystery of blue parrots in the wonderfully crisp stained-glass, all of which devour funds but make the story even more beautifully unique.

And if you’re thinking about stories, one of the world’s most renown weaver of tales, Agatha Christie, had a favourite seat in the balcony. The chair is wrapped up and ready to be re-installed on the precise spot.

Complete the restoration

The public appeal aims to claim the funds needed to complete the restoration of the historic Paignton Picture House.

This iconic cinema, one of the oldest surviving purpose-built cinemas in Europe, has been a cherished landmark in Paignton since it first opened its doors in 1914. It still is, sitting proudly, just steps away from the train station (and level crossing), with redevelopment news attracting thousands of eyes.

At risk

The cinema closed for the final time in 1999, and the Grade II listed building has been lying vacant and deteriorating ever since. Surveys showed that the building was at risk of complete loss without major restoration. The restoration project, which aims to preserve and rejuvenate this architectural gem, has made significant progress with successful fundraising delivering several phases of conservation work and emergency repairs in recent years.

Reopen its doors

This last phase of the restoration project will cost £7m. So far they have £5.6m, leaving £1.4m still to raise so that Paignton Picture House can reopen its doors once again and become a vibrant independent cinema and cultural hub for the community.

“We are thrilled with the progress we’ve made so far, and we will continue to apply for more grants, but we now need the local community to come together to fundraise and donate so that we can bring this project to completion,” said Paul Hawthorne, chair of the Paignton Picture House Trust.

More than a building

“Paignton Picture House is more than just a building; it is a symbol of our town’s rich heritage and a beacon for future cultural and artistic endeavours. By contributing to this appeal, you are not only helping to preserve an important piece of history, but also investing in the future of Paignton.”

Essential

The funds raised through the public appeal will be used to complete essential work on the building, including restoring the original art deco interiors, upgrading the seating and projection facilities, and ensuring the venue is fully accessible and compliant with modern standards.

Cafe and community space

The charity also plans to create a cafe and community space within Paignton Picture House, offering a variety of activities, events, and learning opportunities to engage and inspire people of all ages.

Stories Under the Slates As part of the public fundraising appeal, the charity is thrilled to announce the exciting opportunity to make your mark on history with ‘Stories Under the Slates’; the chance to handwrite a special message on the back of a new slate for the auditorium roof, to replace slates that are in very poor condition. Mathew Pritchard and Josephine Brown. Courtesy of Emily Appleton. For a suggested donation of £10, you could write a memory, a story or poem, a message to celebrate an anniversary or in memory of a loved one, or even draw a picture. Your slate will join a vast collection of stories held within the fabric of the building for the next 100+ years. It will become part of a lasting legacy for Paignton.

Events and activities

Alongside this, the Paignton Picture House team will run a series of events and activities and is asking local groups, businesses, and individuals to get behind the appeal by holding their own fundraising events, choosing us as their charity of the year, or by simply donating.

Ambition

“We are calling on everyone who has ever enjoyed a film at the Paignton Picture House, who values the importance of preserving our heritage, or who shares our ambitions for the future of Paignton, to join us in this final push,” added Josephine Brown, Project Director of the restoration. “Every donation, no matter the size, will make a significant difference.”

Donate

Donations can be made online via the Paignton Picture House Trust’s website or in person by visiting the charity’s new temporary home in The Projection Room on Torbay Road, opposite the cinema.

For more information on how to support the fundraising appeal, visit paigntonpicturehouse.org

