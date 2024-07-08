Christmas, 1978 | sneak peek of social realism in Devon

Social tensions of family religion and queerness in working class rural Devon are writ large in the new film Christmas, 1978 from writer director Lara Fullalove and producer Poppy Payne. The film is getting a special premiere preview at Things Happen Here, Dartington, Totnes on 11 July.

The event will serve as a sneak preview of the finished film before it is submitted to festivals this summer.

“I used to make iMovies a lot with my younger brother as a kid, messing around making horror films, (not so-funny) comedies and tear-jerking dramas,” Lara told D&CFilm.

“I was always very creative and flourished with the support of my mum, dad and the whole family. My grandad was a photographer, as well as a jack of all trades, and inspired me to do whatever I wanted to do.

Pipe dream

“Film was something that seemed like a pipe dream, something you couldn’t study, or make money off of. But having finished my degree, I am so excited to start my career in this industry, with this film being the shining jewel of my slate so far.”

Lara has not long finished a Film Practice BA degree at UAL. She met producer Poppy at Exeter College, when they studied film and video together.

Larua has made numerous short films over the years, ranging from medieval period dramas to dark comedies and experimental films.

British Social Realism

Christmas, 1978 was heavily inspired by Ken Loach, Lynne Ramsay, Andrea Arnold and most of all Terence Davies. It draws a lot from the British Social Realism movement and the honest depiction of working-class life that offers. The strong, picturesque tableau wides in Distant Voices, Still Lives were also a massive inspiration for the dinner and church scenes, a snapshot of turmoil.

Devon locations

The film was all shot in Devon. The Dartmoor locations were Haytor and Hound Tor, with a few establishing shots of Widecombe. The church scenes were shot in Broadhempston church of St Peter and St Paul. The garage location was Ideford Garage in Ideford.

“Christmas, 1978, really encapsulates to me who I am as a filmmaker,” says Lara. “It comes from the heart, it comes from where I grew up, the traditions and the love that I felt. It is probably the most honest depiction of the work I wish to create.”

Christmas, 1978 sneak peek preview is at Things Happen Here, Totnes 8-9pm on 11 July.

