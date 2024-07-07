The Guilt in Liberation | ambitious experimental thriller

Zach Pike and Jacob Perry are workshopping ideas for forthcoming projects when we catch up with them to talk about their next film The Guilt in Liberation, a thriller that’s got experimental tendencies scattered throughout.

“We delve into the mind of a teenage boy who’s got psychological problems – psychosis and hallucinogenic disorders. Then he suffers a breakup, and we watch him completely lose grip on reality – what’s real and what’s not,” Zach tells D&CFilm.

Deeper, darker and bigger.

“The more the film goes on, the weirder it gets, and the more Jake had to go through,” says Zach. Jacob stood in as the lead actor, and it is the second and more ambitious film the two have made together. Their first was the found footage horror Beyond the Green. The Guilt in Liberation is deeper, darker and bigger.

..... Hell-Tor | 21-22 September ..

For example, to prepare for the final distressing scene, Jacob locked himself in his car for an hour and didn’t talk to anyone. “I was embracing my inner Health Ledger as the Joker,” he says.

The Guilt in Liberation is a personal film for writer director Zach.

Rooted and reimagined

“I’ve had my fair share of struggles,” he says. “I put quite a lot of that into the script, and blew it up out of proportion. But a lot of the emotions are rooted in what I’ve been through, and then reimagined.”

To help with The Guilt in Liberation, they enlisted the help of experienced filmmaker Justin Carter as DOP, but he added so much more for the film and the filmmakers.

“Justin was great,” says Zach. “He was explaining things that you just don’t think about. He was very much the foundation of what the film became because he was just so helpful.”

Exmouth

As a second film, The Guilt in Liberation is also much more ambitious than Beyond The Green, which focused on four friends out in the woods. It has a bigger cast and crew, even though they still didn’t have a budget. And it is still set in Exmouth.

“Exmouth is beautiful in general,” says Jacob. “So we obviously took good advantage of the beach, and the sunsets are always brilliant.” Another setting is the Country House Inn, and friends’ houses.

With Joe Burren and Sam Coulson Lowes they formed a production company titled Oni Mask Media Productions and The Guilt in Liberation is the first release under it. Joe and Sam also put a massive effort into the film: Sam was Production Manager and Assistant Cinematographer, and Joe was 2nd AD.

Scope

The scope of the film made it much more stressful for director Zach with new people in a bigger crew and lots of extras. With all that, it was Jacob who directed the first scene. It was massively complicated, had an actor drenched in ‘blood’, used phenomenal lighting and took hours, ending in the early morning. It was a standout moment and marked a real development in their movie career.

As Jacos says: “I remember taking a step back and looking at it thinking, this is a film set – it’s terrifying, but it looks so, so good.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

