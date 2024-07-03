“The pure excitement music can bring!” | Alex Fisher

Music ties you into the emotion of film. Musician Alex Fisher, who’s holding a music film score workshop in Paignton, explains how he got into film music and the power it conveys

You always think the images do all the work in a picture-led medium. How important is music in film?

Music and pictures are vital to one another. If you think in the beginning with silent cinema, music was a key part of its success. Think of Charlie Chaplin and how important music was a key to his success as a filmmaker and actor. With a modern-day example think of Jaws, without its famous rift, which everyone knows.

Sometimes people remember a piece of music, and don’t realise it comes from a film.

What’s your background and how did you get into composing for film?

My passion for music started at a very early age, about 7 years old. When my parents showed me classic Disney animation feature films. One of these films had amazing organ music in the soundtrack which represented a character in the film, this inspired me to ask my parents to buy me a little companion organ.

Using this instrument I started to understand the power of music and this led to my father buying me my first 61-key keyboard for Christmas. Then in my early teens I started to assemble my first recording studio. Funded by washing my neighbour’s car and doing general garden and housework for my parents, for more expensive equipment I would ask my parents to buy me the more expensive stuff such as a mixing desk for birthdays and Christmas presents

When I was 16, I went to college to study music performance and musical engineering, alongside this I joined various different bands, toured and co-wrote and produced songs with them. I have worked at many recording studios and was a recording engineer at The Music Mill studios in 2010. This ran along with my collage training.

A massive part of my recent musical journey is when I became a resident church organist at Paignton SNU Spiritualist Church and Centre. Playing and learning the church’s hymns has broadened my musical vocabulary. And has really inspired me as a musician, and really powers up my creative drive.

The pipe organ truly does have such a reverence and grandeur to it. There is this cool kind of magic when leading and playing to a congregation.

Over the years I have produced many instrumental pieces of music that I have performed live, with the ambition for one day to do some film scoring.

In 2023 at CentrePeace (a Community hub in Paignton) advertised a stop-motion animation workshop, a collaboration with John Tomkins from Emberlense, that I attended. This course was an inspiration to me as a composer and as a musician.

The Invisible Storm was a film about a trawler Captain, using the analogy of his ship being lost in a storm representing his mental health journey. The film was co-produced by John Lane, John Tomkins, myself and CentrePeace. It premiered on the big screen at the Lyceum Theatre in Torquay in March 2024. At the same screening event, a documentary film I composed music for was premiered for an organisation called Turning Heads.

Where do you start when you’re thinking about the music to go with images?

Firstly, I try to imagine myself in what the character of the film is feeling emotionally. When I have established what a character is feeling, this gives an idea /a course in sounds, scales, chords and instruments that will best suit the character’s feelings, motivations, and situations. It’s important to realise you are often capturing more than one emotion at one time. For example, when my grandmother passed away I felt deeply sad but also relief as she had motor neurone disease, so her suffering was over. Two emotions side by side. Put this into music and there will be some deep chords and moving scales.

What will you be looking at in the workshop? How do you get people thinking about film music?

In this workshop, we will explore how emotion and sound are used to enhance the script and direction of a film. I will use examples from my own compositions and examples from famous scores such as the music of the Harry Potter films. One part of the workshop will look at different emotions by suggestions from attendees of the workshop, these suggestions I will play on the spot, live on the piano. So I can show in real-time how composing ideas are formed. There will also be an opportunity to try out some musical instruments.

This workshop is part of a wider creative community project called Climate and Community, powered by CentrePeace and Emberlense which involves many different art forms including arts, textiles, photography and film, with an exhibition of what is produced from the workshops later in the year.

When you’re working, what makes you smile, or what project sticks out in your memory?

When I work there is a moment of magicalness when suddenly the music takes over you and it gets to the point your ideas are coming so fast, you can’t record it quick enough, like the music has a soul.

It was very inspiring seeing the completed cut of the film The Invisible Storm and how the music amplified the script’s emotion. The film was very personal to me as I had written the story of the film based from my own mental challenges.

Is there anything all film watchers should look out for, with music when watching films?

Notice how the music will change as each character is seen or introduced, often you will find a character and or situation will have its own unique hook.

Notice how, for example, the soundtrack can induce fear into you or the feeling of glory and excitement. Imagine a horror film without the soundtrack to deliver the suspense and the sudden sounds and bangs to give us all a good jolly old fright.

Or a car chase scene without a raging orchestra and the heavily compressed snare drum receiving a pounding and a half. This is what makes me tick, the pure excitement music can bring!

Alex will be running a Music Film Score Workshop, part of the Climate & Community Workshop Project at CentrePeace, Paignton at 2pm on Saturday 6 July. See what it’s like

