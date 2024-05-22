Calm and bold storytelling | Sword and Fiddle

The languid power of shared heritage is captured in Sword and Fiddle’s film for the Tiverton Canal.

Tiverton Canal have one of the only horse-drawn barges left in the UK, and this year they are celebrating their half-century of sharing the history of The Grand Western. The film surrounds you in the calm sense of a journey on the water, while telling the story of their 50th anniversary. And you get to meet the powerful heavy horses: Ross, George and Brindley.

Storytellers

Sword and Fiddle are Alyn and Amy Sparkes, both are musicians with a taste that tends towards the acoustic and folk side of things. It’s a sensibility that shines through in their film for Tiverton Canal.

And both are storytellers. Amy has over 25 traditionally published works in children’s fiction. She’s screen-written a feature-film supported by Mighty Village that’s still in development, and is working on a novel for adults set in the same world. Also in development are children’s TV shows based on new properties not yet written as books.

Alyn has a more tech-heavy background. He’s worked in the magazine industry, reviewing computers and associated equipment at a time when the newsagents’ shelves were near buckling with the sheer mass of the magazines devoted to computing. Following a move out of that industry to start a family, Alyn’s continued a general IT career and maintained an interest in other technical things, and started to make short films for personal interest in the era of DV-tape.

Visual experiences

It’s the storytelling that drew them to film. Amy has a keen interest in not only developing stories as visual experiences, but also using the medium creatively to tell new tales and bring perhaps under-explored aspects of humanity into the light. Alyn enjoys the challenge of using cinematography to help portray themes and ideas.

“Our experience was certainly limited when we started this,” they said. “Producing a film for public consumption was something neither of us had attempted before.”

This film almost happened by accident. Amy had approached the canal as a potential location for another project. Although that didn’t come off, she was asked to consider making a film to celebrate the horse-drawn boat’s 50th anniversary. For a first film, it was a big ask.

“For this reason, we decided it would be best to bring in an experienced filmmaker in James Land to direct and provide the camera-work. Working with him to develop the story we were trying to tell and go through the practicalities of planning shoot days was hugely instructive.

Warm and personal

“As a film celebrating the historic nature of the canal and the horse-drawn boat, we wanted a certain vintage feel to the footage. It also needed to be warm and feel personal, rather than clinically accurate and pin sharp. Narratively, we tried to hit a balance between a ‘day-in-the-life’ style documentary and using the film to showcase the attractiveness of the canal and surrounds.

“It was important for us all to capture the feel of the canal, and with James’ cinematography doing most of the weight-bearing.”

The Grand Western Canal

That footage was captured at various points along the Grand Western Canal, which terminates at the Canal Basin in the market town of Tiverton in Mid Devon. The route the horse-drawn barge takes is two miles long in its longest form, and begins the return journey at East Manley Bridge. The complete trip takes two-and-a-half hours, so it’s definitely a leisurely event. An important location along the route is Snakes Wood where the boatman requests silence and it’s a great place to hear woodland birds. It’s an experience Sword and Fiddle have captured in film.

