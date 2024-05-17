Hell Tor | celebrating, inspiring and bringing people together

Carrion Events: Sue and Ashley Thorpe.

Forget things that go bump in the night, Hell Tor is bringing a crackle, fizz, bang and boom to the film festival scene for fans and filmmakers. The horror-focused fest will draw into Exeter just as the nights are getting in longer in September.

Organisers Carrion Events – which contains Ashley, but is mainly Sue Thorpe – are fostering an atmosphere of wonder and welcome with a fabulous itinerary, including an opportunity to embrace the South West’s film talent.

..... Hell-Tor | 21-22 September ..

“I’ve been part of going to festivals with Ashley for a number of years now. I’ve met a lot of interesting people, and I’ve seen how the festival circuit works,” Sue tells D&CFilm.

Resurrection

They came up with Hell Tor as a film fest. It’s an ideal way of expressing that love of genre, while showcasing the area and the fabulous fables of Dartmoor and beyond. Hell Tor hit the ground running in 2019, with a follow-up Vixen Tor planned in 2020. That didn’t happen because of Covid. But last year, the return – let’s say resurrection – of Hell Tor was put into motion, with an added bolt of electricity – let’s say urgency.

“We went to a screening of Mancunian Man in Manchester, and it really inspired me,” says Sue, who promptly organised a special screening plus Q&A of the documentary at Studio 74 in Exeter. Mancunian Man is a film that is a boon to creativity, resilience and indie filmmaking. It has a get-up-and-go mentality that builds communities and comes from a working-class background.

Bringing people together

“Carrion Events is about bringing people together,” says Sue. “I want to give people the opportunity to see how to get into the industry. Not just how brilliant it is, but also how difficult it can be.”

This year, Hell Tor will put together a film panel. People who are interested in working in film as a director, screenwriter, editor, animator, composer, whatever it might be, to talk to the panel, ask questions, seek advice and get a little guidance. It’s going by the name ‘opportunity hour‘.

Opportunity

“I’m hoping that it will be an event that people will be inspired by,” says Sue, who thinks it would be ideal for people who are starting out, leaving college or uni, or want a change in career direction.

Celebration

Ashley says: “It’s not only a celebration of the films and the genre, but Hell Tor will become something where people can get inspired by those who are working in the industry, and they can ask them the difficult questions.”

Anna Howarth, Stephen Volk and Ashley Thorpe at Hell Tor

A driving ethos is the idea of inclusivity.

“It’s not ‘us and them’,” says Ashley, “because with just one little leap of faith, you go from being ‘us’ to become ‘them’.”

For Sue, it is about opening up the sector for people to see what’s available for them in a creative sphere and to evolve into opportunities. “So at least people can express something, as opposed to doing nothing,” she says.

The Ladies of Hammer Horror

Hell Tor is attracting internationally renowned guests that are part of horror heritage – The Ladies of Hammer Horror, Caroline Munro and Madeline Smith; along with Kim Newman, Jonathan Rigby, Dr Rachel Knightley, and Jake West, for example – but a focus will be on local talent.

“If you’re a Devon-based filmmaker, and you’ve made something that’s of interest to us, we will screen it, or if it’s longer, we’ll show a clip from it. Then you can be part of an industry panel and talk about what it’s like to get your short film made. And you’ll get feedback from people in the industry,” says Ashley.

Ashley Thorpe interviews Dominic Brunt at Hell Tor

As a filmmaker, it’s a side of the festival circuit Ashley has had himself. He mentions a formative experience early in his career when he was asked to show his short films at the National Science and Media Museum, in Bradford, where he sat with Jonathan Miller and the like. “All the guests were put together – you got to chat, and you were all treated equally,” he says. Another example is the Dreams and Monsters Festival in Manchester.

Inclusive

“What an amazing experience to be taken seriously,” he says. “And I think it would be lovely to be inclusive in a similar way.”

Meet and learn

Sue says: “One of the things that stays with me is something Julian Sands said to us in the beginning: ‘if it was easy, everyone would be doing it.’ We had some really bad years and we’ve had support over the years.” Festivals were an opportunity to meet people, network and learn. “That’s what we want to do for other people,” says Sue.

Hell Tor, the festival with bite, is in Exeter from 21-22 September. Tickets will be on sale from June at the Exeter Phoenix.

Hell Tor | web | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

