Pitch Perfect | “Original stories, interesting approaches and exciting voices”

Getting funding for your film can at times feel both essential and impossible. Luke Hagan from the Exeter Phoenix will take you through the common issues and point to some pitfalls – and ways to avoid them – in a peer-group workshop in Exeter. We caught up with Luke to get a flavour of what he’ll be talking about

What kind of thing do funders look for – how developed does your pitch need to be: are funders looking for you to pin down the numbers or have a compelling idea?

I don’t think there’s a one size fits all answer to anything when it comes to funding. That said, you need a compelling idea above anything else. If your idea isn’t compelling then it doesn’t matter how developed your pitch is, or how good your numbers are.

Of course, different funders will want to see different things and find different stories compelling, so you should tailor your pitch where possible. Some funders will want to know a film is fully developed and ready to go, others (like Exeter Phoenix) will want to see that there’s a good core story, but also a willingness to develop and adapt it as production evolves. Again, it comes down to doing you researching and knowing what different funders are looking for.

The Phoenix supports a number of films each year – as a funder what do you look for – are there themes or issues that you focus on?

As funders, Exeter Phoenix don’t look for specific themes or issues. We see patterns each year, and common themes will often emerge, but we’re looking for original stories, interesting approaches and exciting voices. On top of that we’re looking for filmmakers and ideas that we can help to develop; whether it’s helping them take their first steps in film, or stepping their career up to the next level, that’s an important part of the process to us so a willingness to engage with that is something we look for.

I think it’s worth caveating that whilst we don’t look for specific themes or issues, we do look for projects that are achievable. Achievable doesn’t mean unambitious. By all means tell a big sci-fi tale, or a historic drama, but think about what the core of the story is and how you can effectively and creatively tell that on the resources you have available.

Should filmmakers research the organisation they are approaching for clues to a success pitch?

It’s really important to do your homework when it comes to funders. As I said, there’s no one size fits all approach to funding, every organisation has different requirements, different tastes and different guiding principles. For instance, if you’re pitching to someone with strict funding guidelines, then you need to have read their funding guidelines back to front and made sure your pitch meets those requirements. There’s nothing more off-putting to a funder than someone who hasn’t checked what the funding is for. One thing all funds have in common is that they are oversubscribed, so don’t disqualify yourself from the race before it’s even begun by not doing a few minutes of research!

The live pitches are Two Short Nights are wonderful events to see the new ideas, creativity and skills on display. What do the most successful pitches have in common? And is the supportive and warm atmosphere of the Two Short Night live pitching the norm?

I think finding a common thread among successful live pitches is hard to pin down. By the time someone is pitching live they’ve already made it through a selection process, so there’s something there. It comes down to how you sell your idea. You need to leave a panel feeling like they know what they’re putting their money towards, but leave them wanting more! It’s a hard needle to thread, and sometimes you do everything right but it comes down to luck and who you’re pitching against.

I don’t think live pitches are always warm and supportive and some organisations have moved away from live pitching because they felt they weren’t creating an inclusive atmosphere but at Two Short Nights we work hard to make sure our live pitch events are supportive and welcoming, and that’s something we’re proud of.

How should filmmakers talk about their film in the pitch?

You need to talk about your film with passion, but you also need clarity. One common mistake is that filmmakers forget to articulate quite basic aspects of a project because to them, living with an idea, it feels like it goes without saying but that kind of assumption can actually end up feeling like an omission to the funders.

You also need to know your idea really well. Know who your characters are, even if only a part of that gets to screen. Know what your story is, not just the plot, but what you’re saying and the ideas that drive it. All these things might change, but they help you speak about your idea with confidence and clarity and passion.

Without giving too much away, who should attend – those with a track-record, or newbies… or both?

I hope there’s something for everyone! If you’ve never pitched for funding then I think there will be a lot there that you can take away to help avoid common mistakes. If you’ve pitched for funding dozens of times, I think you’ll still find something useful. The process of funding can be pretty opaque, so hopefully getting some insight from someone on the other side of the process might give you some tidbit you can take into your next pitch. And if you’ve just come out of a successful funding pitch with a major streamer then come along too, just be prepared to be asked a lot of questions.

Pitch Perfect: Creating a pitch for film funding is at the Exeter Phoenix on Wednesday 29 Mary. Book your place

