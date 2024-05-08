“We need a completely new way of looking” | Lois Norman

Intimate: it’s a word that comes up a lot when talking to Lois Norman. It’s a way to describe the calm trust she creates in her films, as well as the creative peeling back of each story to unveil deeper truths. And it’s something you can’t help but feel as you peer at the whys and wherefores of creative endeavour.

Crave

Her latest film, Crave, which she claims is her last, is getting its premiere along with a screening of two other films in what’s playfully titled Threesome, at the Exeter Phoenix for Exeter Pride.

The screening includes the beguiling dance film Swivel, and a standalone section of her documentary She Is Juiced, featuring Ope Lori. Documentary has been another area where she has allowed that calm, intimate insight. After a 35-year career in theatre, Lois completed an MA in filmmaking in 2017, and has made eight shorts and one feature.

She Is Juiced: Slice Two – Ope Lori

..... Hell-Tor | 21-22 September ..

Crave was partially inspired while interviewing Ope for She Is Juiced and her questioning how we as women, black and white, see ourselves. Lois realised the medium that encapsulates that was self-portraiture.

A new way of looking

“I took that idea of how you see yourself, and Ope’s idea that we have this idealised, feminine self in the art galleries. And she realised she was replacing whiteness with blackness, white beauty with black beauty, and we realised that we’re all in a fixed position. If you’re in an art gallery, there’s an idealistic idea of how women should be. We need a completely new way of looking.”

In Crave, that new way of looking delves into the idea of how we present ourselves, as well as how we’re presented. How do you get to the truth of who you are? Charmaine Wombwell plays an artist who, moved by the need for a more intimate connection with both herself and her lover, finds the courage to pick up her brush and paint just that.

After Newton by Ope Lori

The film is filled with female artists. Exeter actor and producer Naomi Turner features, the artwork is by Cornish artist Nina Gow, music is by Exeter’s Lydia Kaye, and it was edited by Totnes editor Beccy Strong.

But why finish with film?

“I’ve said what I wanted to say in that medium,” Lois tells D&CFilm. She mentions working with wonderful people on individual projects, but not having a fixed group of people around you, who are your crew and team and where you have that creative shorthand.

“A lot of the stuff I do isn’t script-based, and it’s quite conceptual. Unlike documentary, which deal with real words, real people, real stories,

Exhausting

“Also it’s exhausting,” she says. “It’s exhausting the way I work, and to expect people to come along on that journey with me every single time.”

On Instagram, Lois wrote about Crave: “For me, one of the reasons I want to create film and create generally is to pull into focus unique, valuable and unfathomably beautiful creative female voices who might be in the wings and the shadows … and need to be pulled right into the limelight.”

It’s a powerful ambition.

Female creatives

“I hope that I’ve done that,” says Lois. “When I did She Is Juiced, there were four female creatives who I felt deserved a much bigger spotlight than they were getting. And that’s the reason I started making film.”

Also, Henri and Rachel’s work in Swivel, was unique and trailblazing, before Swivel, there were no same-sex couples dancing on Strictly (just saying). Crave has 10 women’s work, pivoting around the artwork of Nina Gow.

There’s a combo of style and substance to Lois’s film work.

Swivel

“I’ve tackled difficult subjects,” says Lois, whose Weightless starred Toyah as an older woman on a beach dealing with ideas of worth and battling with an eating disorder. The Shell, in which Lois performed, was about PTSD and Inside, about losing her father.

“I have put women in the spotlight,” says Lois, “Now I want to write stories, pulling women into a different genre as I focus on writing queer fiction.”

From on-screen to directly into your brain – now that’s intimate.

Getting to the truth

“Intimacy isn’t gender-specific. It’s about getting to the truth of who you are as a person and a human being. That’s always been the thing that motivates me and excites me. I was brought up on Stephen Sondheim songs, which are all about intimacy, that real passion, the stuff that you’re feeling deep inside that you do not tell anybody – not even yourself. It moves me.

“One of the reasons I love theatre is because you’re in a dark room and you have an agreement with people that you’re going to share all these things and you’re going to secretly take that home.”

There is a nighttime feel to a lot of Lois’ work – a time when that deeper dialogue begins and those conversations with yourself are quite common. Less so people’s conversations with art, but through her work with the Tate, Lois has seen how art can impact people’s lives unexpectedly.

Moved

“I worked at the Tate for a long time with people who had never been in an art gallery, who never thought they belonged there and would suddenly be moved by something they happened to see as they were finding their way to the toilets – they started to be engaged, and realised that actually, art, the Arts, is about how you experience the world. You don’t have to have a PhD, to be able to stand in front of a painting, hear music or watch dance to be moved by it, to belong there.”

So, what is the role of the artist in society?

“It’s about a new way of seeing. Artists don’t want to be, or have to be, liked. We’re often alone because some of the things you say are difficult to hear or see. We don’t go along and conform. I believe the role is to show the bravery of what it takes to be all of who you are, inside and out, and risk people not liking that.

“I believe the artist is there to question us as to who we are and what we believe in. To move people hopefully and support them and at the same time invite them to reach in, reach out, reach up.

Risk and courage

“What you have as an artist is the imagination, and the unlimited capacity to allow yourself to step into that and be excited by who all of you can be. Limitation can be nice. And sometimes we need that security around us. But risk and courage are potent bedfellows and for me essential if you are to feel truly alive.

“It’s all about understanding and learning more. Every single person has done something before you, and every single person will do something after you, and you’re never going to be totally unique. But your story is unique because no one experiences it like you do.

“… and, eventually you accept that, that uniqueness is actually… enough.”

Lois Norman | Instagram | web |

Threesome, including the premiere of Crave, is part of Exeter Pride, at the Exeter Phoenix on Saturday 11 May. Book your tickets

top image: Still from Crave

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

