Ratcatcher re-release | Intro from filmmaker Amber Amare at PAC

Join Plymouth Arts Cinema in celebrating Lynne Ramsay’s incredible debut film, Ratcatcher’s 25th anniversary, with a 4K restoration and introduction from Plymouth and South West filmmaker Amber Amare.

Set in Glasgow during the mid 70s, Ratcatcher is seen through the eyes of 12-year-old James Gillespie, a young boy haunted by a secret. Feeling increasingly distant from his family, his only escape comes with the discovery of a new housing development on the outskirts of town where he has the freedom to lose himself in his own world. Enticed by a local gang of older boys, James is thrown together with vulnerable 14-year-old Margaret Anne and the pair strike up an unlikely friendship which becomes their hesitant but touching experience of first love.

Presented by Park Circus, this new 4K restoration was undertaken by the Criterion Collection in collaboration with Pathe and supervised by director Lynne Ramsay and cinematographer Alwin Küchler.

The 35mm original camera negative was scanned in 16-bit 4K resolution on an ARRISCAN film scanner at Silver Salt Restoration in London. The original 2.0 surround soundtrack was remastered from the 35mm magnetic track.

Local filmmaker and cinematographer Amber Amare will introduce the screening, highlighting Ramsay’s influence on her practice.

Amber Amare is a multi-talented filmmaker based in the UK. Her work extends in both film and HETV. Inclusivity lies at the core of Amber’s filmmaking ethos, and she constantly explores innovative approaches to make the art of filmmaking more accessible. In 2023 she was welcomed into BAFTA as a BAFTA Connect member, and has since been offered traineeships with Screenskills and Sara Putt Associates Scheme

This screening is supported by Reclaim the Frame

Screenings of Ratcatcher at Plymouth Arts Cinema Fri 10 May 6pm with intro by Amber Amare

Tue 14 May 8.30pm Book your tickets

