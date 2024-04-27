“I want to honor his dream” | Sam Shahid on Hidden Master: The Legacy of George Platt Lynes

George Platt Lynes is a queer 20th century photographer who isn’t as widely known and celebrated as he should be, especially in comparison with his peers. Filmmaker Sam Shahid and the team at Shahid/Kraus & Company want to help change that with their new documentary Hidden Master: The Legacy of George Platt Lynes, where they interview a number of people close to him as well as contemporary artists/exhibitors about a man who was so influential in his predominantly nude male portraiture and exquisite way of using a camera to not only capture someone’s image, but also their essence, their soul.

I caught up with the director of the documentary, Sam Shahid, to ask him about his love for Lynes’ work and the 10-year journey to make the film.

First of all, congratulations on the film, it’s a fascinating piece of work on a Photographer who isn’t remembered or celebrated nearly as much as he deserves, do you remember how you first discovered George Platt Lynes work? What speaks to you about his photographs and what was it that drew you to wanting to tell his story?

I first discovered GPL’s photographs through Jack Woody’s Twelvetree Press. He published three books: GPL Photographs 1931-1955 in 1981, GPL Ballets in 1985, and GPL Portraits in 1994. Many years later, in 2011, Rizzoli, the publisher, asked me if I would art direct a book titled The Male Nude, featuring photographs by GPL. Of course, I immediately said yes. I was given around 1,500 prints from The Kinsey Institute to edit and design the book, which sparked my interest in creating a documentary film about his life and work. I had never seen most of his work and knew nothing about his life. How brave he was at a time when it was taboo. George wanted his legacy to be his male nudes, and I want to honor his dream. He influenced so many photographers today, and they have benefited from his art and his dream.

Do you feel like a lot of LGBTQIA+ artists and historical figures have been erased/less remembered? Or at least their queerness is less prominent/hidden, there’s the famous wording of reducing queer relationships to ‘they were very good friends’? If so, why might that be? And why is it important for us to highlight these stories now?

Most certainly, they have been erased and forgotten. George was an exception. During his time, many photographers like George Honegan Huene and Horst P Horst erased most of their male nudes and only aimed to be remembered for their fashion and celebrity portraits. But not George. He took pride in his male nudes and discarded his fashion and celebrity work. He wished to be recognized for his male nudes. That was brave. We must thank him for finding a way to protect this work. He died in 1955, and the work he wished to be remembered for would have been destroyed. At every festival we have attended, many in the audience ask me, ‘Why haven’t we heard of GPL?’ Now you know why I wanted to make a film about this man.

In George Platt Lynes’ photography, he always captured a beautiful intimacy with the subjects showing them in a natural relaxed state, this same feeling carried across into the interviews you conducted for the film, how do you find the interview process? How do you help set your subjects at ease?

The interviewers were excited to talk about George. They were so happy to share their love for him and his talent. It was definitely a journey of discovery. I would start off by asking how they were introduced to George, and if they knew George personally, I’d ask them to talk about him. I found the interview process exciting. You never knew what new discovery would be revealed.

You said that it was a 10-year journey in making the film, what was that like? How did the film develop over that time, and would you have any advice for if you could talk to yourself at the start of the process?

Yes, it was a 10-year journey. After the book was published in 2012, I approached the GPL foundation expressing my interest in creating a documentary on GPL’s life and work. They warned me that there was no moving footage of George and his friends. My response was that it did not matter. George Platt Lynes II, his nephew, was very excited and agreed to be interviewed for the film. With the foundation’s help, we were provided with a list of people who were still alive and knew George. Scheduling interviews with them took time, as did compiling a list of individuals who were familiar with George’s work but did not know him personally. Each interview revealed new information and led us to the next interviewee.

What were the key collaborations for the film? With four credited Producers, how was that dynamic?

When I started considering the idea of creating a GPL documentary, I shared my thoughts about a new adventure with our team at the agency. Each one took on a key role in creating the film (ie Cinematographer, sound/lighting and line producer). Consequently, they all became producers by the end of the project.

How has it been watching the film with audiences? Have any reactions surprised you? Also, what does it mean for you that the film was screened at the BFI Flare festival?

It is always exciting for me to witness the audience’s reaction, which varies from one festival to the next. The ice cube scene consistently garners the biggest laugh. At every festival, we hear, ‘Why haven’t we heard of this man?’ Also, will his work of the male nudes ever be shown in a major museum.

I felt incredibly honored that The BFI Flare accepted our film for the festival. I was informed that it is the biggest LGBTQ film festival in Europe, and being there, I can certainly see why. The technical quality of the films showcased is superb.

Thank you for your time, just before we round off, where can people watch the film? When/where will it be available?

Thank you so much for your interest in the film. Limited theatrical release in New York and LA on 31 May. Available for streaming on Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ starting 31 May as well. We are currently in discussions with a UK distributor in hopes of expanding this release.

Hidden Master: The Legacy of George Platt Lynes screened during the 38th BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival 2024 at BFI Southbank.

Hidden Master: The Legacy of George Platt Lynes | web | Instagram

