Preston Street Films dive into audio with Strandings doc for Radio 4

After years of making beautiful looking films, Guy and Chris from Preston Street Films decided to make the leap into making films without pictures. Their first radio documentary – Strandings – is being broadcast of Radio 4 this Sunday [28 April] at 7.15pm It tells the story of Peter Riley, an Exeter academic who persues whale remains across the UK, unraveling what these magical creatures might be revealing about who we are, what we’ve become and where we might be headed.



Talking about the move to radio Guy said: “Chris and I have been discussing making some audio content for a while, and when the Strandings story came along we started out developing it as a film, but quickly realised it was actually really well suited to radio. We pitched it to Radio 4 and they commisioned it and here we are!

“Creatively, documentary ideas come up regularly and we often don’t have the time or budget to take them too far. However, developing these ideas as audio documentaries is quicker and more affordable. It also serves as a good development stage to test if the project has legs.

“On a practical level, one of the lessons we learned after the pandemic and the lockdowns was to diversify our work. Radio and podcasts offer a great way to keep telling stories and opens up new opportunites and audiences. We’ve got a few more projects in development – and we are still making films!”

The new audio wing of Preston Street Films is called Sound and Bones and as well as Chris and Guy the team includes Shannon Delwiche who is a seasoned podcast producer.

Strandings premieres on 28 April at 7:15pm on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds. Listen in.

