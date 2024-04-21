TOPS | comedy doc combines laughter and insight

A genre-blending documentary, TOPS announces its refusal to conform right from the beginning. Directed by Amy Pennington and Jos Bitelli, the documentary interviews four trans masc people, living in the UK, and asks them about their experiences of getting top surgery. Pennington will conduct the interviews, and pose the all-important question: what top did you want to wear after top surgery?

The film chooses its subjects well. We meet Maz, a young filmmaker; Yaz works as an equality inclusion specialist and part-time model; Elliot is a housing officer who also has a sideline in acting, and Oskar is a power-lifter. The range of personalities makes the point that there is no definitive ‘trans masc’ experience. Every individual tells a very different story.

Hits of satire

Pennington’s approach to this film is through humour. Adopting the presenting style of the hapless 90s / early 00s ‘youth TV’ interviewer, Pennington disarms the audience and those taking part. The film leans heavily into 90s and 00s cultural references: the thumping soundtrack, the Tango-orange titles. Pennington barrels into the interviewee’s homes and a guided tour ensues. The lurching close-ups on items in the kitchen or boudoir will bring back all the nostalgia feels for those who remember MTV Cribs, the first time round. TOPS pulls on the camp cord early, when Pennington’s first interview with filmmaker Maz takes a sharp turn, as Maz confesses they haven’t had time to tidy away their sex toys after moving house.

Pennington’s on-screen persona is jaunty: the overwhelming enthusiasm, and sidebars to camera, are endearing and they also include hits of satire. It’s noted how much further Elliot’s salary stretches in the Midlands as we look around his house. Pennington eyes his garden shed, and notes in London, that ‘residence’ would be £850pcm.

Dignity

TOPS may be chaotic and joyously irreverent, but it takes the dignity of its subject, and those who have agreed to be interviewed, very seriously. What emerges in this film is the antithesis of the 90s ‘probing’ documentary style that framed divergence as something to gawp at. Any opportunity for learning, or gaining a better understanding, was jettisoned in favour of ratings. TOPS instead takes this template and inverts it.

Those interviewed are given the space to discuss top surgery, but also the day-to-day business of living as a trans person. Yaz discusses a childhood spent associating more with cartoons, rather than human beings; Elliot recalls how he projected his longing for an authentic life, pre-transition, through an imaginary figure called Paul. Oskar comments on seeing their reflection, post-surgery, and realising they were really seeing themselves properly for the first time. Even where the interviewee is asked to reveal what top they first wanted to wear post-surgery, this seemingly inane question reveals poignant answers. They range from bold, colourful declarations of self to the simple joy of going topless on a sunny day. Pennington listens well, and uses the Q&A sessions as a centring balance that sits comfortably in and around their comedy.

Righteous anger

TOPS’ comedy eases us into the harder discussions that we also need to be having, and Pennington and Bitelli take aim at the inequalities in accessing transitional surgery: Yaz discusses having to travel to Miami, as their non-flat top procedure wasn’t available in the UK. The financial burden of having to self-fund treatment seeps into every part of this film. Pennington talks about the mindset of trying to save a few quid by travelling to their post-surgery appointment by Tube. Beneath the heart-warming, life-affirming ethos of TOPS there is a real, and righteous anger, about how the lives of trans people are made needlessly difficult. This goes beyond contemporary politics and culture wars and into decades of systemic and institutionalised bias. TOPS’ dive into 90s nostalgia is a deliberate marker. It’s a grim assessment of how slowly progress is being made.

With their comedy painted on in broad strokes, Pennington’s determination to keep us laughing serves a purpose. Not only does TOPS do the important work of showing trans lives as happy and fulfilled, it recognises how far there is still to go. Taking nothing for granted, TOPS translates the act of laughter as emotional survival.

