Bleeding Love | Choose Life, Choose a Family

Addiction can take many forms, some more obvious than others, it’s something people need love and support through on the road to recovery and Emma Westenberg’s Bleeding Love is a beautiful, emotional exploration of that.

As with any good road trip film, you need interesting characters to follow along the journey. Here, it’s a Father and Daughter with the Father trying to make up for lost time after he walked out on the Daughter when she was little. He now has a new family, another child, another Wife. The Daughter that morning had an overdose, so together, they travel seemingly further home.

Turbulent knife’s edge

One of the strongest parts of the film is these characters, showing the turbulent family dynamic in any scenario, when you’re so close yet a stranger to someone it’s a strange dichotomy, singing along to a Leona Lewis banger, which the film is titled after, one minute and the next erupting into an argument out of seemingly nowhere. The script really interestingly teeters on that knife’s edge, leaving you anxious in the lighter moments and with a glimpse of hope in the darker.

Vulnerability and pain

This film thrives on its intertextuality, knowing that this is a real Father and Daughter adds such a tactile connection to the characters, played by Clara and Ewan McGregor. Clara shines and holds her own on screen with such an experienced performer. She has a bright future ahead of her and I cannot wait to watch it. With her character battling addiction, she lashes out and makes mistakes as her body craves its next hit; it’s a testament to Clara’s performance that through that you can still see the vulnerability and pain there, it’s a self-destructive behaviour that you can see she knows is a mistake but can’t help herself from pursuing.

Ewan McGregor

Ewan McGregor is a household name and for good reason, he’s starred in classic films (Shallow Grave is a great one with a baby-faced McGregor – if you need a recommendation) playing memorable characters through superb performances. After Obi-Wan Kenobi, I’d argue his second-most iconic role is Renton from 1996’s Trainspotting, where of course he played an infamous addict. That character mocked a lot of contemporary Western culture, talking about consumerism, its pitfalls, and his youthful rejection of the traditional life most people have. One of his famous lines trivialises the entire notion of it:

“Choose Life. Choose a Family.”

Powerfully, this is the exact message of Bleeding Love, giving the piece added texture and weight, as it comes full circle.

Emotional

The McGregors aren’t the only Parent/Child duo. Supporting characters Jack Weary and Kim Zimmer also bring a lot of life to the world, characters only with a scene or two but feel so distinct, particular, and unique. With how great all of these performances are, in some ways, I wish they let the emotional moments hold back on some of the dialogue, the film says the most when it doesn’t have anything said at all and with how strong those moments are, I wish it leant more into that.

Bleeding Love is an interesting look at addiction and how it manifests even decades on, focusing on the impact that it has on families through multiple generations and that it’s okay to ask for and accept help. And who doesn’t love a good road trip movie?

Bleeding Love is in UK Cinemas now.

