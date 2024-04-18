Silent please! | The Artist leads new silent season at Plymouth Arts Cinema

Theatre Royal Plymouth and Plymouth Arts Cinema have teamed up to present a trio of film screenings in anticipation of the world premiere stage adaptation of The Artist, the 1920s Hollywood love story which is coming to Theatre Royal Plymouth this May.

The programme of silent cinema era-inspired films at Plymouth Arts Cinema will feature a live music score, and introductions by special guests.

Diary of a Lost Girl

On Saturday 20 April, a screening of the 1929 silent film Diary of a Lost Girl will be soundtracked by Wurlitza, a critically acclaimed five piece band from South East Cornwall who have been presenting unique live accompaniment to silent films since 2006. Diary of a Lost Girl is fast moving, and at times, shocking. Wurlitza’s soundtrack took over two years to create and includes everything from Bach to Kraftwerk to Leonard Cohen.

The Artist

Film historian and critic Pamela Hutchinson will introduce a film screening of The Artist on Thursday 25 April. Pamela Hutchinson contributes regularly to publications including the Guardian and Sight & Sound, as well as editing silent cinema website Silent London. The silent film that captured the imaginations of a modern cinema audience, The Artist is a crowd-pleasing tribute to the magic of silent cinema.

Singin’ in the Rain

Beloved musical Singin’ in the Rain will round off the season at Plymouth Arts Cinema on Thursday 2 May. Set at the very cusp of cinema when the silent age was gradually making way for the Talkies, this masterpiece of cinema shines a glorious and hilarious light on the perils of stardom, the price of fame and the unsurpassed genius of Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and Jean Hagan who just about steals the film from under everyone’s noses.

Theatre Royal Plymouth

The stage adaptation of The Artist is a McOnie Company production produced by Theatre Royal Plymouth, The McOnie Company, Playful Productions, Bill Damaschke and Underbelly and is based on the original multi-Academy Award-winning film by Michel Hazanavicius.

The Artist tells the story of silent movie icon George Valentin, who has long been the darling of the silver screen, when he falls for aspiring actress Peppy Miller. But while her star is about to rise, his might soon flicker out: amidst all the glamour, laughter and romance, the silent movie industry is on the brink of a revolution. With the Talkies on their way, George must either find his voice in a brave new world or lose everything he holds dear to a bygone era.

Silent cinema season at Plymouth Arts Cinema runs from Saturday 20 April to Thursday 2 May. Get your tickets Tickets are now on sale for The Artist at Theatre Royal Plymouth, where the production begins its journey with a strictly limited run from Saturday 11 May until Saturday 25 May. Get your tickets

