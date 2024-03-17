Late Night with the Devil | Is seeing believing?

Are you sitting comfortably? Good, then we’ll begin.

Horror is a genre that thrives on constant innovation and reinvention, finding new ways to tell stories that disturb audiences. Directed by brothers Colin & Cameron Cairnes, Late Night with the Devil is a fresh horror you’ll want to tune in for. The story follows late night talk show host Jack Delroy who on Halloween night 1977 to help boost the ratings of his show Night Owls decides to invite a number of alleged paranormal guests and a skeptic onto live television… together the broadcast shocked the nation.

A killer premise

There’s something so instantly appealing about Late Night with the Devil, it’s a killer premise that has caused unanimous anticipation online and I’m pleased to report, it lives up to the hype. It’s just a good old-fashioned horror flick, interesting characters making questionable decisions, a gorgeous aesthetic, and a compelling as hell story. Something that makes it so inviting is through how it constantly poses questions, who do you believe? Do you trust your own eyes?

David Damalchian is a performer who you can’t help but be magnetised to, a presence that leaves a lasting impact no matter the size of the role. Here, he leads a great cast with his seedy character Jack Delroy, a man who despite his charisma still unsettles you as he pushes to go further and further never knowing when or even how to stop other than cutting to a commercial break. Damalchian savours every word, makes the most of each syllable, ensuring your eyes are glued to the screen – just as a TV show host would who wants to grab your attention as you channel surf.

Deconstruction of the desperate

The film acts as a fantastic deconstruction of how desperate people get and how far they would go for fame or a chance at remaining in the spotlight because god forbid they get pushed out. If anything, it becomes a much more universal or more relatable allegory when in the context of the modern day in our social media obsessed world. People fighting for attention, hopping on harmful trends to the detriment of their emotional or often physical health.

The self-destructive path some go on seeking eye-balls looking in their direction is one that makes me glad of this being a period set film. In great contemporary horrors like Talk to Me (2023) from last year, it can show it within the TikTok generation context, whereas Late Night with the Devil excels in highlighting that it’s something innate within our culture no matter the decade/technology.

A brilliant dichotomy

Talk shows can often feel like a heavily manufactured product, a sterile piece of ‘content’ used to sell you something of some kind, which is fertile ground for a horror story, as also recently explored in Alan Wake 2 (2023). These shows are full of fake smiles and artificial laughter that signals when it’s your turn to join in. Moments are rarely authentic and yet that’s now what everyone chases. Late Night with the Devil tiptoes this tightrope perfectly with the interesting skeptic Carmicheal Haig, who sets to disprove anything put before him leaving you as the viewer wanting what you’ve seen to be both discredited and real. A brilliant dichotomy.

Lived-in

One of the things that I love most about this film is how lived-in the whole world feels, not only with the impeccable art direction immersing you in that TV set (feeling like you need to pick up a headset and start your shift as a camera operator) but it’s the deep relationship between the characters, knowing that they have lived a life before the cameras started rolling and they’ll reconcile with the consequences after they stop that draws you in. The in-universe show Night Owls feels exactly like it has been on the air for years, with an established formula that only gets interrupted by the paranormal.

The infamous Ghostwatch (1992) now has a perfect spiritual successor, if this film was made and broadcast in the 70s, it would be infamous for genuinely shocking the world. Late Night with the Devil is an exciting new horror from the depths of a 70s surrealist hell that once you start watching, you will not want to adjust your television set.

David Dastmalchian in Colin Cairnes and Cameron Cairnes’ LATE NIGHT WITH THE DEVIL. Courtesy of Adam White. An IFC Films and Shudder release.

Tune in to Late Night with the Devil hitting UK cinemas on the 22 March 2024

top image: David Dastmalchian in Colin Cairnes and Cameron Cairnes’ LATE NIGHT WITH THE DEVIL. Courtesy of IFC Films and Shudder. An IFC Films and Shudder release

