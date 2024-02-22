Silent Running | music video takes inspiration from classic sci-fi

“I grew up in a golden age of film,” admits Ned Langman.”Films like 2001 and Star Wars blew my mind as a child at the cinema, but being allowed to stay up late and watch TV was where all the interesting stuff was.” Those late nights must have led to some fabulous dreams. Last year Ned made a music video/short film called Silent Running for Sairie, part of the band’s dive into cover versions of music from cult movies.

“This is only a very wee film, but it’s very ambitious, and probably the first project I’ve made that felt like a complete work,” says Ned. “I had to overcome so many problems and challenges to make it!”

With a budget of just £200, he learned a lot. “Even though I’ve mucked about with making films for years, this was the first time where I felt I could write and direct a proper film if I had the resources.”

Ned’s career has been mostly in the video game industry. From publishing games in the 80s for home computers, he has worked on all the popular consoles, and now online. He started creating animations to accompany his self-published games, and that led to making a stop-frame animated film which was screened at The Barn Cinema, Dartington. After that, friends started asking him to make music videos for their bands.

As a music video for a cover version of the theme from the classic sci-fi film Silent Running, the sense of the visuals fell into place.

“I could have tried to put a different spin on it, but I’m such a huge fan of the movie that I couldn’t resist adhering to the theme,” says Ned. “Especially as the subject matter of the original movie is nature, and I live in South Devon. It would have been insane to not have filmed it in that setting.”

It was filmed in a host of Ned’s favourite places in South Devon. Coleton Fishacre, Fast Rabbit Farm, Blackpool Sands, Dartington and my garden! Also, Eden Project in Cornwall doubled up nicely for the Geodesic forest domes of the Silent Running spaceships.

Check out the band Sairie. This song is taken from their latest album The Cinder Sheet, which is all cover versions of music from cult movies.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

