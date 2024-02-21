The Girl on the Moon | landing an award-winning video

A new band needs a launch pad. And you can’t do much better than a striking video to a debut single that picks up an award at its first outing. The Girl on the Moon by The Emporiums bagged best music vid at MidiTV music awards for its fun, engaging and sparkly story. Filmmaker Sam Gosling explains how the out-of-the-world vision for the music video came about.

The band came to Sam with an idea, but “I wanted to do a weird, low budget, strange sci-fi video,” Sam tells D&CFilm. Sam had worked with the band’s Dom before at Plymouth University.

The original idea was set in a pub, playing out an imagined music career.

Space

“I just couldn’t shake this space idea,” he says. The Girl on the Moon is an obvious pointer to a space-themed video, but for Sam, there was something more personal.

“My granddad was a huge inspiration to me,” says Sam. “He’s an astrophotographer.” You can almost hear those imagination rockets igniting. His grandad’s photos of space had always blown him away, making a deep and lasting impression (expect a feature sometime, maybe?). Meanwhile, Sam’s granddad bookmarked the video, adding to its engaging and fun narrative.

That idea, combined with a click of inspiration through playing the track on repeat, saw Sam get his ideas on paper in a break during another film assignment.

Silver

With the script down, they bagged some cheap silver spacesuits, created the one for The Girl by ironing stickers onto a blue jumpsuit, and started scouting for locations. They used two.

“I want to say a massive thank you to my friend Max Stanton,” says Sam, who convinced him to transform his garage into a spaceship. Sam is also grateful to the second location, Blackpool Sands.

“I didn’t realise that it was a private beach,” he admits, a situation that was smoothed out with a chat to the accommodating marshals.

“Doing music videos is really useful because you learn so much about filmmaking and the whole process.” Plus they are fun to watch, and they promote the band, too. It’s a bucketful of wins that count down to a band’s blast-off.

