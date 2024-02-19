Screams By The Seas | “a welcoming place to meet people and celebrate cinema”

Screams By The Sea, Bournemouth’s inaugural horror film festival, saw fans come from far and wide for a day of horror movies, talks, Q and As and an exciting screenplay competition at Pavilion Dance South West in Bournemouth.

Four shortlisted writers had the opportunity to pitch their scripts to a jury. Russell Bailey’s script, winner of the competition, will now be produced by Silent D Pictures! Russell will enter into a scriptwriter agreement and will be offered a contract for the production. Additionally, the film will enjoy a theatrical release in Indonesia, with further release in the Southeast Asia territories, and a limited theatrical release in the United Kingdom (World release to follow afterwards).

Shortlisted writers and festival directors – Radi Nikolov, Christopher Lang, Gregory Mandry, DJonny, Russell Bailey

Throughout Saturday, filmmakers and audience members had the chance to see five feature films, one hour of short films, industry talks, and practical workshops on special effects.

Festival director Radi Nikolov, told D&CFilm:“We’re proud to have created a film festival that is a welcoming place to meet people and celebrate cinema.”

The festival saw guests coming as far as Scotland to be part of the event. The festival floor had an exhibition of original poster artwork by Neil Fraser, practical special effects by Emily Prendigast and Theodore Salisbury, Dorset Film Office and many more. Guests describe the event as: “a superlative horror film festival with a difference”. Filmmakers have rated the festival five stars across the board.

Actors of How To Kill Monsters, Winners of Audience choise award – Louella Gaskell, Fenfen Huang & Nicholas Vince

Screams By The Sea is a collaboration between Radi Nikolov (Parallel View ltd) and DJonny Chen (SilentD Pictures ltd). The two are already discussing plans for expansion of the festival. Radi and DJonny are looking for independent genre feature films to premiere in next year’s Screams By The Sea. Their Filmfreeway page will be opening again soon.

top image: Script competition judjes listening to pitches

