Earth Mama | the complexities of motherhood, foster care and the power of unity

Winner of the Best Debut Director at the British Independent Film Awards, Earth Mama is written and directed by Savanah Leaf following the journey of a pregnant single mother, Gia, who, with two children in foster care, embraces her Bay Area community as she fights to reclaim her family.

Roadblocks

The film looks at the systemic roadblocks to rebuilding your life when in recovery from addiction, the power within the community Gia leans on and the relentless outside opinions from all angles on what makes a ‘good mother’.

Complexities

Earth Mama is a heart-rending story that about the complexities of motherhood, the foster care system, and the power of unity. Starring; Tia Nomore, Doechii, Erika Alexander, Sharon Duncan Brewster and Bokeem Woodbine.

‘In conversation’

A pre-recorded discussion between film director Savanah Leaf and Reclaim the Frame director Melanie Iredale will be screened after the Monday 15 January screening at Exeter Phoenix and the Tuesday 16 January screening at Plymouth Arts Cinema. Both of these screenings and conversation will included descriptive subtitles.

Earth Mama, Screening with pre-recorded conversation Exeter Phoenix | Mon 15 January 7.50pm

Plymouth Arts Cinema | Tue 16 January 8.30pm

