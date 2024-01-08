D&CFilm

19-25 Devon Film Fund 2023 now open for applications

Exeter Phoenix have partnered with BFI Film Academy South West to offer one Devon based filmmaker aged between 19 and 25 access to £1000 in cash funding and £1500 in kind support for the production of a short film, of any genre, which is up to 12 minutes in length.

Four of the best ideas will be invited to pitch their ideas at Two Short Nights Film Festival, 8 Feb 2024, to win the chance to turn their ideas into a short film.

WHO CAN APPLY?

Exeter Phoenix 19-25 Devon Film Fund 2024 is open to:

  • Individuals who have a permanent address in Devon. Applicants must be able to prove their address.
  • Individuals aged between 19 – 25. Applicants must be 19 or over when applying. We will accept applications from those who turn 26 during the project timeline.
  • The fund is aimed at those who have a passion for making short films or those looking for funding to take their filmmaking to the next level.

Applications close 12 PM, Sun 28 Jan.

Find out more- https://www.twoshortnights.com/1925commission 

