On The Tip Of My Tongue | doc opening minds to Aphasia

Aphasia, more than 350,000 people in the UK are living with it. But hardly anyone knows what it is. And it’s clouded by misunderstanding. Ideal subject matter for a documentary, especially when made by someone with Aphasia. Enter Jonathan Hirons and On The Tip Of My Tongue.

“In 2022, I produced a short documentary about Aphasia to raise awareness about the condition which I have had since 2019,” Jonathan told D&CFilm.

Now a filmmaker and producer at Buffalo Lounge Studios, before 2019 he worked closely with creative businesses that needed help to explore new markets and grow. But film was always part of his approach.

Hooked

“When I was a teenager a friend of my father’s lent me an 8mm cine camera and I was hooked. I made films with my friends which I used to script, film and edit,” says Jonathan.

Before having Aphasia and making On The Tip Of My Tongue he produced factual films, most recently for the EU’s Erasmus and Leonardo projects on subjects as wide-ranging as radicalization and entrepreneurship in the creative industries. In 2014, he produced the short fiction film Cast Adrift.

Understanding

On The Tip Of My Tongue was filmed in Exeter, Sidmouth and Seaton. The idea for a film came from the coordinator of an Aphasia support group in Exeter, which Jonathan attends. They were telling him how hard it is to get people to understand what the problem is, which impacted the help they received.

“I thought: this is ridiculous,” Jonathan told the Guardian. “There are about 350,000 people who have this in [the UK], more than have Parkinson’s, yet there seems to be no kind of national association. I felt as if maybe the only thing I could do was to bring this to the forefront.”

Sharing

Since then the documentary has been presented to a number of organisations, including Carers UK, British Aphasiology Society and the Adler Aphasia Center NJ. And Jonathan’s story has been picked up by plenty of media. All with the view of sharing information about Aphasia with the hope of building a resource to support those with it, and help others understand the impact.

Watch On The Tip Of My Tongue.

