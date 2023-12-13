Be More Real & Believable | 2 Day Screen Acting Course

Swashbuckling Cornwall has once again teamed up with Producer Henry Austwick to bring International Level Acting training to Cornwall.

Join in February 2024 for a two-day screen acting course with acting coach Daniel Dresner. The course Be More Real & Believable is a highly interactive course where actors work with each other in a scene over two days developing, exploring, and growing under Daniel’s expert guidance.

The course is limited to low numbers to allow those attending to get the most out of the workshop.

Daniel Dresner is an international acting coach, Co-Founder of Actors Coaching International and author of A Life Coaching Approach to Screen Acting published by Methuen Drama.

Daniel has worked with a wide range of actors including David Ajala, (Star Trek: Discovery, Supergirl, Jupiter Ascending, Fast and Furious 6, Nightfliers etc, Sean Power (Lead Balloon, Night of the Iguana, Doctors, Secret Diary of a Call Girl) Hannah James (Mercy Street, Outlander) and many others.

Thu 22 & 23 Feb 2024, Falmouth, Cornwall. 10am till 4pm *approx. £180 per person. To book email: swashbucklingcornwall@gmail.com

Swashbuckling Cornwall | web | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

