Frozen sing-a-long | get fun and festival at the Exmouth Film Festival

Films are fun, and a Frozen sing-a-long in the midst of winter, on the edge of the festive season sounds a deliciously welcoming event that will warm you from your toes to your nose. That’s just what the Exmouth Film Festival is offering with its special Frozen sing-a-long.

The event shows the intent of the Exmouth Film Festival – sharing the joy of the flicks in all its fun forms.

For the Frozen sing-a-long, there’s the sheer joy of singing your heart out to some big, big favourites. And where else to sing-a-long than a structure that welcomes voices – a church.

The Holy Trinity Church in Exmouth is hosting the sing-a-long, and will add very real festive treats to accompany the performance and nourish your enjoyment.

The Frozen sing-a-long is just one of the varied offerings from the Exmouth Film Festival, which runs in a variety of venues throughout the town from 24-20 November.

Frozen sing-a-long at the Exmouth Film Festival, Holy Trinity Church, Exmouth. 11am-1pm, Saturday, 25 November. Get your tickets

And check out the Exmouth Film Festival

