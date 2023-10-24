Exmouth Film Festival | showcasing and supporting filmmaking talent

The Exmouth Film Festival is coming to the town to show an exciting mix of mainstream and independent, short, feature and experimental films in cinemas and non cinema spaces.

“This is its first year, and to be honest its a toe in the water to see if this is something that the town would like and will support,” candidly says the Exmouth Film Festival site.

It’s very much a community facing festival, for Exmouth and the surrounding area.

Run by OSBD media charity, any profits that the festival makes will go to support supports young emerging film talent in Exmouth, the South West and nationally.

OSBD is working with a number of partners for the film festival.

Added to the rich variety of screenings, a group of MA students from Exeter Uni will be developing some free-to-attend immersive and experimental events in smaller venues dotted around Exmouth town.

“At the heart of the festival is the commitment to both showcase and support emerging filmmaking talent,” they say.

The Exmouth Film Festival takes places in a variety of venues in Exmouth from 24 to 30 November. Check the website for listings, times and venues.

