Finding a story in footage | Sinead O’Toole on her post production workshop

The perfect shot on a shoot, might not be so perfect in the editing suite. Sinead O’Toole gives us the low-down of what to expect for her Intro To Composting Techniques in Adobe After Effects workshop

‘Fix it in post’…does the phrase make you smile or frown?

It depends on the circumstances. The phrase ‘Fix it in post’ is often uttered in situations where it would be easier to fix the problem on set, and results in days of work to achieve the same outcome. Some tasks can be easier or cheaper to complete in the post-production process and it’s good for filmmakers to know when such a tactic will help or hinder you later on.

What attracted you to post production and Adobe After Effects?

I fell into post production by accident, but I stayed because I enjoy the process. There’s something very satisfying about finding a story in your footage and piecing it together in a way other people may not have noticed.

It can be daunting doing things in post, what sort of approach would you recommend for those unfamiliar with it?

Take small steps, look for a tutorial on Youtube and try to recreate it yourself. You’ll quickly find yourself applying the same techniques in many other situations.

What’s the most common request you get and what’s the most unusual?

The most common request I receive is fixing things that weren’t noticed on set, like lighting cables or reflections in mirrors. But the most unusual request I’ve ever had was to remove a man’s nipples.

Who should attend the Exeter Phoenix workshop?

Anyone who is interested! It’s a bit of a niche subject, but knowing what’s possible in post can help you be more creative when planning a film.

Thank you, Sinead!

Intro To Composting Techniques in Adobe After Effects with Sinead O’Toole is at the Exeter Phoenix is at 7pm on Friday, 29 October. More details.

