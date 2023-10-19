Screams By The Sea | screenwriting comp from scary film fest

Screams By The Sea, a Bournemouth-based horror and genre film festival, has unveiled an exciting screenwriting competition that could bring your script to life on the big screen. The winning script will receive funding of up to £200K and a coveted production deal with Silent D Pictures.

Screenplay

Screams By The Sea invites budding screenwriters to submit their original, self-contained, horror feature film screenplays by the 8 January 2024 for the chance to win a production deal with Silent D Pictures, as well as an opportunity to witness their story illuminate screens worldwide with a limited international theatrical distribution.

Passion and talent

“In the South-West, there’s an abundance of passion and talent fuelling the indie cinema scene, and our mission is to carve out a space to celebrate exciting new voices,” festival director Radi Nikolov told D&CFilm.

The winning script will be produced by Silent D Pictures with a generous budget of up to £200K, the writer will receive a fee for their script, and will be offered a contract for the production.

Theatrical release

Additionally, the film will enjoy a theatrical release in Indonesia, with further release in the Southeast Asia territories, and a minimum limited theatrical release in the United Kingdom, giving the work the chance to captivate audiences in these exciting markets. World release to follow afterwards.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity and submit your horror feature film screenplay to Screams By The Sea before 8 January. For submission details and more information, visit the website.

Independent horror and genre

Screams By The Sea Film Festival is a celebration of independent horror and genre cinema. The Screams By The Sea team say they are on a mission to discover and promote diverse and emerging talent.

Screening five feature films and an hour of shorts that will keep film lovers on the edge of their seats as well as a series of industry talks and workshops for practical effects and prosthetic makeup.

Scary stories

Held at PDSW in Bournemouth, moments away from the final resting place of the legendary writer of Frankenstein, Mary Shelley, Screams By The Sea honours the art of scary stories told through the lens, and celebrates the unique narratives that independent filmmakers bring to life on the big screen.

Screams By The Sea | web | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

