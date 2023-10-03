Roger Deakins | Honorary Doctorate from University of Plymouth

The Devon-born cinematographer behind some of the most acclaimed movies of all time was celebrated alongside the achievements of more than 6,600 graduates at the University of Plymouth’s 2023 graduation ceremonies.
Sir Roger Deakins CBE, born in Torquay, is best known for films including The Shawshank Redemption, A Beautiful Mind, No Country for Old Men and Skyfall. He has been presented with an Honorary Doctorate of Arts in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film.
