BFI Film Academy short course delivered by Landmark Theatres

Are you an aspiring film maker between the ages of 16-19? Determined to break into the film industry? Landmark Theatres is offering a hands-on practical course in filmmaking which has been designed to give young people an opportunity to gain technical training and industry knowledge.

What is it?

You will take part in workshops and masterclasses with film industry professionals designed to improve your knowledge of the industry and technical skills. In teams, you will make a short film that will be screened at the Landmark Theatre. In addition to learning from industry professionals and networking with guest speakers, the BFI Film Academy includes hands-on filmmaking experience to develop practical knowledge and skills.

Who is it for?

The course is for 16-19 years olds in North Devon who are enthusiastic about film and want to learn the skills, knowledge and contacts to bring their stories to life. No previous experience necessary but a burning desire to work in the film industry is essential. Young people up to the age of 25 can apply if they have an Education Health Care Plan.

What will I do?

Over a series of weekends from October – December you will work with a team of likeminded young film makers to make a short film in North Devon. You will receive technical training sessions and masterclasses delivered by industry experts. You will work with a professional scriptwriter, editor and actors to make an original short film which will be showcased at the Landmark Theatre.

You will gain creative and technical skills to enable you to progress your career in film and will be signposted to further opportunities locally and with the BFI Film Academy whilst working towards a NCFE Level 2 qualification.

What does it cost?

£25 but bursaries can be made available. Subsidy can also be made available to support travel costs.

Apply!

To find our more and apply please visit the website here

Deadline: Midday on Monday 9 October

ABOUT BFI FILM ACADEMY SHORT COURSES (16-19 YEAR OLDS) Delivered at locations across the UK and supported by the Department for Education, National Lottery, Screen Scotland and Northern Ireland Screen introductory hands-on filmmaking courses build knowledge and skills and show the different pathways into the industry. For talented and committed young people aged 16-19, short courses have an excellent track record of inspiring the next generation of filmmakers and crew.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

