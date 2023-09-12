Join Reclaim the Frame for a special screening of the beautiful, romantic debut feature from playwright Celine Song, Past Lives followed by a writing workshop, ‘Dear Past Self’, facilitated by writer for stage, page and screen and film buff Tash Lay.

Past Lives

Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are torn apart after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. Twelve years later, Nora, now a playwriting student in New York, reconnects with Hae Sung online; they begin talking frequently, and even imagine a reunion. But another dozen years pass before they finally meet over a few fateful days in New York.

An aching, deeply romantic debut feature from playwright Celine Song (Endlings), Past Lives is a love story — indeed, several — told across three moments in time. Song’s artful aesthetic and profound character writing, and the spellbinding performances she draws from Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro, explore love, identity, and “In Yun,” a Korean notion of fate stemming from two people’s connection in a past life.

Dear Past Self

Join Tash in writing a letter to your past self, guided by writing exercises and thought-provoking prompts and inspired by the themes explored in Past Lives. At the end of the workshop, you will have the opportunity to send these letters to your future selves, which you will receive by email at a random date, or one of your choosing.

Tash Lay

Tash Lay is a writer for page, stage and screen, originally from Indonesia and Aotearoa New Zealand. Her work has been published in anthologies in the UK and Aotearoa NZ, screened as part of the official selection of Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival (2020) and shortlisted for Playmarket NZ’s Playwrights b4 25 award (2018, 2020). An arts administrator by trade, Tash now lives in Devon with her husband and a little black cat called Trixie.

Reclaim the Frame: Past Lives + Dear Past Self workshop at the Exeter Phoenix on Fri 22 September 5.30pm. Get your tickets

