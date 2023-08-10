Soviet Fantasia | Penn Bálint’s short digs deep for a big story

Length of film does not determine size of ambition, depth of thought, and importance of story. Penn Bálint’s micro short Soviet Fantasia not only aims to tell an important personal story with plenty of resonance, but the scale of the film itself has grown to be international.

Soviet Fantasia is a micro short film commission from the Exeter Phoenix. The film initially looked at how, for someone living in Central/Eastern Europe, it’s easy to romanticise UK life out of proportion, whereas the reality is a bit different. Now that has expanded into the complex ideas of feeling rejected by your culture, and finding the strength to regain it.

Dreaming of a new life

Soviet Fantasia “is about a young, queer person in Eastern Europe, who increasingly feels unsafe in their country, and becomes fascinated by the UK, dreaming of starting a new life here,” Penn tells us.

Semi-autobiographical

“The film is semi-autobiographical. As I was developing the script I thought more about the reasons I felt so empty after moving here. I realised that it didn’t actually have that much to do with the UK itself, but rather, the fact that I had tried to completely discard my old life.”

On one level, the film is about the struggle of being a queer person from an Eastern European country and not feeling connected to your national heritage because the government and people who claim to represent that nation are persecuting you for who you are.

“At its core, it’s a story about the fact that wherever you go, you’re stuck with yourself,” says Penn. “The only way to move forwards is by facing your past and trying to embrace it, instead of just avoiding it.”

Hope

What Penn realised is that there needs to be a sense of hope.

“My fascination with the West was an attempt to replace my original Hungarian identity, and start completely afresh, but when you try to erase your past, it has a habit of resurfacing in unexpected ways. As the idea for the film developed it became increasingly clear to me that to tell the story properly, I would need to return to Hungary.”

It sounds quite a leap to go from an Exeter Phoenix micro short budget to shooting abroad.

On location

“It’s not as crazy as it might seem, as I still have some friends and family there.” says Penn. Shooting on location in Budapest will give the film a level of authenticity that couldn’t otherwise be achieved in the UK. I’m going to be working with traditional folk dancers and drawing upon some of the city’s unique architecture.”

That scope of ambition seems a little constrained for a micro short, but Penn’s planning a 5-minute cut and a 3-minute edit. A strong sense of imagery will be a big part of Soviet Fantasia’s immediacy.

“I’ve always been a really big fan of surrealism,” says Penn, who explores the principles of the art movement especially in terms of a focus on visual symbolism and masks.

Surreal

A traditional Hungarian costume that comes with a wooden mask will feature heavily in Soviet Fantasia, and it very much links back to early Surrealist works, with some dreamlike sequences also evoking works like Luis Buñuel and Salvador Dalí’s Un Chien Andalou. That sort of imagery feeds into Penn’s cross disciplinary approach, with his experience in theatre and visual art, as well as film. Other influences include the Wong Kar-wai films Fallen Angels and Chungking Express.

Personal

All this combines for a very personal film for Penn.

“My favourite films, and my favourite writing, has an element of authenticity and truth that comes from personal experiences. The best films allow you to step into another person’s life and see the world from a new perspective. I hope this film will allow people a glimpse into my own life, and the experience of other immigrants who dream of starting a new life in the UK.”

Soviet Fantasia by Penn Bálint will premiere at Two Short Nights at the Exeter Phoenix.

You can support the film by pledging to the project’s Kickstarter campaign, which is offering a range of exclusive rewards, including stickers, postcards and t-shirts

