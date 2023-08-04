D&CFilm

EDIFF | South West dance film festival returns to Exeter

The South West’s dance film festival EDIFF is happening on Saturday 14 October at The Hall, Exeter. With entries from 31 countries, they have curated an exciting world-class selection of short dance films over two sessions.

EDIFF has 16 award categories and 15 guest curators from the dance, film, art and music industries. Winners and honourable mentions to be announced at the in-person event. The online event runs 16 – 22 October via the online screener, featuring the films from the live event, plus additional Official Selection films.

EDIFF is a not-for-profit festival set up by local dance artist and award winning filmmaker Jenny Pill, who is co-facilitator of the South West Dance Hub and The Hub Company, company in residence at Exeter Phoenix.

 The Hall has seating for 100 people, world-class projection and sound, optional use of headsets for the immersive experience, a bar and even popcorn!

Exeter Dance International Film Festival at The Hall, Exeter. In-person event: 14 October 12-5pm (Day) and 6.15-10pm (Evening). Tickets: https://filmfreeway.com/ExeterDanceInternationalFilmFestival/tickets

Online event 16-22 October via the website: https://ediff.co.uk/online-festival

