Community filmmaking project restaging scenes from the Onedin Line on Exeter Quay

The Real Onedin Line is a community filmmaking and research project that will work with communities living in and around Exeter’s historic Quayside. It will highlight the history of the Quay and its social, economic and industrial heritage as well as the more recent physical and social transformations.

Supported through The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Art Work Exeter is working with artist Richard Dedomenici’s Redux project (established in 2013) to recreate scenes from the 1970s BBC drama The Onedin Line, which used Exeter Quay as a setting for its series about the international shipping trade in Liverpool in the 1860s, and which remains a vital piece of the city’s cultural memory.

Shot-for-shot

The Redux project process sees Richard working with community volunteers to create low-budget site-specific shot-for-shot movie remakes in original locations.

Filming of selected scenes will take place on the Quay during 8, 9, 10, 11 September, with a world premiere screening of The Real Onedin Line Redux happening on 23 September, as part of the Heritage Harbour Festival.

Community research group

Alongside this, we are working with Research Co-ordinator Bea Moyes to train and support a community research group who will identify and document sites, visit archives, gather stories, reminiscences and objects that speak to the changing industrial and social landscape of the Quayside from its first decline in the 1860s to the 1970s when the Onedin Line was in its

heyday.

‘Inland haven’

It could be said that Exeter Quay or ‘inland haven’ has always been a barometer for the city’s persona. In the 1600-1700s it was the focus of a vibrant wool and shipping trade integral to Exeter’s wealth and importance, and the site of Britain’s first purpose-built Custom House. Shipping declined with the arrival of the railway in 1860, but the Quay remained industrial until the 1980s when buildings began to be repurposed for leisure, hospitality and small residential developments.

The cusp of change.

Now, plans for new housing and infrastructure over the coming decade – for which swathes of the area’s built environment and industrial heritage will be demolished – mean that the area is again on the cusp of change.

Working in partnership with Exeter Custom House and the Exeter Canal and Quay Trust, The Real Onedin Line will use the dual aspect of community filmmaking and research to launch a bigger journey of identifying, valuing and making more visible the industrial and social heritage of Exeter Quayside from the 1860s to the 1970s to today.

The Quay’s heritage

As one of Exeter Canal and Quay Trust’s Cultural Partners for the period 2023-2026, Art Work Exeter is creating and delivering a programme of cultural activity and events in the Custom House and other public spaces across the wider Quayside, to raise awareness of the Quay’s heritage, and bring more people to the area as a place of creative engagement.

Popular culture and community research

The Real Onedin Line’s use of popular culture in combination with the deeper community research group activity of learning heritage research skills will reach people across a range of interests and commitment levels, demonstrating how involving people in learning about and sharing the rich social and cultural history of the area can help them to not just understand and value it as heritage, but also invest in its future.

Commenting on the award, Stuart Crewes, Art Work Exeter Creative Director, said: “We are thrilled to have received this support thanks to National Lottery players and are excited to begin exploring and uncovering different aspects of the varied life of the Quay over the years.”

