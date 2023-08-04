Big Screen In The Park | 4 nights of films under the stars in Exeter

Exeter Phoenix returns to Northernhay Gardens to bring four nights of films under the stars. With something for everyone this year’s line-up will fly us to the moon, cross the multiverse and bring audiences the time of their lives.

The popular outdoor cinema event Big Screen In The Park takes place this year at Northernhay Gardens between the 9 and 12 of August 2023.

The magic of the movies

With the growing success of the event, which sold out screenings in 2022, al fresco film fans can enjoy a line-up that will treat locals and holidaymakers alike to cult classics, family favourites and new releases over four summer evenings. A unique opportunity to experience the magic of the movies on a huge 10m screen, with the illuminated Cathedral city as a stunning backdrop.

Line-up

The recently announced line-up includes the much-celebrated ET The Extra-Terrestrial directed by Steven Speilberg, 80s classic Dirty Dancing as well as recent cult masterpiece Everything Everywhere All At Once and award-winning The Banshees of Inisherin.

Treats

Adding to the festival feel, there will be an excellent selection of food and drink including delicious Burritos from the Exeter Phoenix Cafe bar and sweet treats from Candyfloss Kids and Chococo, a fully stocked bar and barista-quality coffee and hot drinks.

Big Screen in The Park 2023 is sponsored by Korev Lager (St Austell Brewery).It is generously supported by Filmbank Media, One Voice Media, Coastal Recycling and Sam Cook Producer.

Tickets on sale now from www.bigscreeninthepark.co.uk or by calling Exeter Phoenix’s box office on 01392 667080.

