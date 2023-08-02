Fans of fantasy in book and on screen are in for a treat when the English Riviera Film Festival brings international bestselling writer Philip Reeve to Torquay Museum to discuss his work and showcase a new film he has directed based on the Arthurian legend of Guinevere.

Reeve is the author and illustrator of numerous children’s and young adult adventures, including the Mortal Engines quartet, the first installment of which was brought spectacularly to screen in 2018 by the team behind the Lord of the Rings film trilogy. In addition, he penned the 2007 novel, Here Lies Arthur, based on the legendary King of Britain, which won the prestigious Carnegie Medal.

Appearing at Torquay Museum on November 4, Philip will be showcasing his directorial partnership with his wife Sarah. A further exploration of Arthurian legend, Guinevere is set after the Queen’s fall from grace and power and details her encounter with an evil Knight whilst making her way to the abbey where she is to live out her remaining years. The film was shot in locations on Dartmoor, with a cast and crew of film making talent from across the South West.

English Riviera Film Festival Director John Tomkins is eagerly anticipating the event. “It’s been very rewarding working with Torquay Museum to bring a multi award winning author such as Philip to Torbay. His rich imagination and writing talent have brought wonder to young readers across the world and I’m particularly excited to see how he will bring that imagination to bear on his new film project.”

Following the screening, Philip will talk about his career as author and illustrator of children’s books, including his collaboration in recent years with British-American writer-illustrator Sarah McIntyre. The audience will also have the opportunity to put questions to Philip.

The museum cafe and bar will be open before the event and during the intermission for refreshments.

This special event is part of the English Riviera Film Festival’s rolling programme of events throughout the year that include the recently released second series of The English Riviera Film Festival Show, 4 installments of which are how available at the Festival’s Youtube channel, featuring interviews with a variety of directors and creatives from the film industry, including Nicholas Meyer, the Director of two blockbuster Star Trek movies.

