English Riviera Film Festival show | international film talent

The film community shares info far and wide. John Tomkins of the English Riviera Film Festival has bagged big names from the international movie scene for English Riviera Film Festival show.

This is series 2 of the English Riviera Film Fest show, and continues with that joy and fascination with film from around the world.

As an added bonus, the interviews in the first four episodes of the English Riviera Film Festival show connect to each other: Simon asks a question to Nicholas Meyer, and Elouise asks a question to Hilly and Hannah Hindi.

The first ERFF live Screening of 2023 will be announced in the next couple of weeks

ERFF Show Series 2 EP1 – Simon Cox – Feature Film Director

ERFF Show Series 2 Episode 2 – Nicholas Meyer – Director – Author – Screenwriter

ERFF Show Series 2 EP3 – Elouise Abbott – Makeup artist

ERFF Show Series 2 Episode 4 – The Hillywood Show – Creators and Directors – Hannah and Hilly Hindi

