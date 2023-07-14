The Clown | body shock comedy horror from Melville Simon

Seeing the dark recesses of your personality physically manifest themselves on you is a thing of chilling horror. And it’s where writer-director Melville Simon has staked out his own corner of body horror with new short The Clown.

“I wanted to mix two genres together,” Melville tells D&CFilm. The two he chose were dark comedy with significant body horror elements.

Hot on the heels of previous short A Penny Worth Lesson, even before having the concept of the story Melville knew he really wanted to experiment with those ideas.

“I like to have tons of projects lined up,” he admits.

Horror tradition

In true horror tradition, the story began life after dinner with some friends. Thoughts swirled around a self-centred individual who combined that selfishness with being a perfectionist.

“He only really thinks about his own personal image,” says Melville. “And I thought, what would be the worst thing that could happen to someone like that?”

The worst thing, according to Melville, is waking up with a big red nose. “It puts him on the spot with everyone, and he has to understand that image is not the most important thing in the world.”

Filming on set of The Clown. Courtesy of Jim Elton (@winglessjim)

That rough idea was honed into the story of a pretentious orchestra conductor who’s working for the BBC symphonic orchestra. The body horror is the symptoms of him becoming a clown.

Inner darkness

“It’s his inner darkness that’s trying to come out,” says Melville.

With the script pretty much nailed, he started sending it out to actors, and built a team for the project.

“Obviously, the whole body element thing involves a lot of SFX makeup, which is something that feels easy on paper,” admits Melville, who also talks about the red / green lighting notably associated with Gaspar Noe.

“I tried to make sure to reach a similar aesthetic, which involved a lot of saturation, a lot of colour grading. And because the story is highly metaphorical, I really wanted the visuals to be a representation of those weak spots of the main character.”

Inspiration

And the filmic inspiration was classic, as he drew on inspiration from the French New Wave in terms of filmmaking style.

Melville Simon on set of The Clown. Courtesy of Jim Elton (@winglessjim)

“The camera was never on a tripod, everything was in hand. So sometimes it’s a bit shaky, but this really helps getting the camera really close to the characters and the actors.”

A lot of this came down to DOP, Harvey Isitt, who managed to create amazing shots, says Melville.

“Even though we had a storyboard with everything written on it, we went freestyle in the end. I think in every shoot, at some point, it goes freestyle. But I think it gave us enough creative control and creative opportunities to do some really cool stuff.”

Melville is French and first came to the UK to study at Exeter University in the midst of Covid times. When he was allowed to break out of his Uni bubble, he realised how many theatre companies there are around the city. And so began his search for casts for his films.

“I never use social media,” he says, “I just sent messages to people on Instagram that I know were part of different shows.” Melville also bought tickets to performances and then just talked to people. For The Clown, this approach was backed up by auditions.

Ideal and eccentric

“In the script, beside the body horror element, the main protagonist starts to hallucinate and sees the perfect version of himself that haunts him in his everyday life. So the main character was complicated. We needed someone who could play both this ideal version of himself and an eccentric character. “

To let the actors completely understand the characters, during the pre-production process there were a number of Zoom sessions where they discussed scenes, lines and motivation. Melville also created a playlist on Spotify, which went down really well.

Most of the scenes were night shoots, and the challenges of film productions versus theatre productions were highlighted.

“I think that was hard for everyone, especially for me because you write something and you see it break into small components. But they managed to do something fantastic. And I think it was a really friendly environment to work with.

“Even though on paper it says that I am the director, we don’t believe in that, so everyone was giving advice – it was like organised chaos.”

Organising the music for a short film based on the character of a classic conductor was something that was important for Melville, who sought out music he could use.

The Clown. Courtesy of Jim Elton (@winglessjim)

“I went a bit crazy for this one”

“I went a bit crazy for this one,” he admits. “Being an independent filmmaker, and taking a project that starts in your mind onto paper and then film is stressful. And when you’re filming something, there are always problems, and you need to be prepared. Because this one was far more ambitious than the previous one, and we had different locations and everything, I was really surprised that I managed to take care of that stress.

“It was not only me, there were tons of people that helped me. But I think I surprised myself because I was not too stressed.”

The Clown is in post-production.

Melville Simon | web | Instagram | Linkedin | Letterboxd

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

