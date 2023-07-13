Local cast, crew and catering in new Ginsters Cornwall-filmed ad

It’s a celebration of Cornwall! Ginsters is using local crew, catering and cast for the for the shoot of its new TV advert, set to be filmed in Falmouth Cornwall this week. Which highlights the work of Cornish farmers.

Airing on screens in Autumn 2023, the advert features a character who brings to life the exceptional dedication that Cornish farmers bring to growing their produce.

Real farmers

The inspiration for the advert comes from the real farmers who supply Ginsters produce at Hay Farm in Torpoint. Hay Farm is at the heart of Gingsters’ production as it supplies locally grown produce that goes into Ginsters’ products.

Being a proud Cornish brand, Ginsters is looking forward to supporting the county by spotlighting the hard work of its farmers and their passion and dedication to growing local produce from the area. Which is why Ginsters consulted local farmers and their own suppliers at Hay Farm throughout production process.

Sarah Babb from Ginsters said: ‘We’re really excited to share the news of our upcoming tv advert and look forward to shining the light on the real hard work our farmers do whilst celebrating Ginsters’ Cornish roots, we’d be nothing without our farmers!’

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

