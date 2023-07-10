“Each film I have made, I seem to have gotten better when it comes to the technical side, the editing, the quality and the story,” Connor Raithby tells D&CFilm.

We’ve been covering Connor’s work since the creative expanse and straightjacket that was lockdown, and he’s been building his portfolio all the way.

“I have been living in Somerset for four years, and have so far completed by Diploma and Degree in Film and Media Studies.

World-wide awards

“My films Maple Leaf and Hallucinations have both won many awards, with maple leaf now at 16 Awards Worldwide.

“I have had the chance to be in Sex Education The Final Season that is releasing September 21st this year, as well as being part of the Art Department on a “Save The Children” TV Commercial.

“Finally, I have been a Trainee Assistant Director on a short film called, Goodboy directed by the talented Tom Stuart and staring Ben Whishaw. It should be releasing this year. I am building up my connections and contacts, ready take that step onto the industry, and showcase my talent and effort,” he says.

Experience

“Taking the experience of being on Netflix sets, and commercials has been a big positive, looking into time management and the scales of these productions. Hallucinations had a cast and crew of around 14 people, which is the most people I have had collaborated and act in one of my films which was a delight.”

Growing up, he was a huge fan of StarWars and Sci-Fi films. The feeling of escaping from reality into the different stories and worlds was what got him into filmmaking. He was keen to create stories that connect with audience that might change their emotion, feelings or views or just give them a good experience.

“Visually, I am a huge fan of Roger Deakins’ work when it comes to cinematography,” says Connor.

“I see each shot being as important as the next. There are no useless shots, I feel as though each time I set up my camera and record, I am documenting an important part of someone’s story or chapter.

“I love working with colour and aspect ratio to convey and symbolise time jumps, feelings and emotions. Which shows quite a lot in Hallucinations. All of the Deep Dream sequences is filmed in 4:3 to visualise the confidment of dreaming, the sub conscience was filmed in Black and white, to show both parts of the real world and the dream world, and finally, what she calls reality in the film, or what we think is real life (spoiler!) is filmed in 2:35:1”

Watch Hallucinations, which was filmed in South Petherton, Swell Woods, Fivehead and Taunton.

