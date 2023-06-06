Emily Donald | Close-up

Emily Donald has just appeared in Wish, an atmospheric historical sci fi short. That’s just the latest of a varied career covering period, dystopian and action, and she’s hankering for more horror

What’s your background and what got you into acting?

I was born in London, but grew up in Devon, and I trained to be an actor in Plymouth, as part of The Actor’s Wheel. What first got me into acting was the Harry Potter films. I remember growing up watching them and thinking, “I want to be part of that!”

Give us a flavour of the films you’ve been in?

I’ve acted in quite a lot of genres, including period, dystopian and action. Though I would love to do more horror and thriller.

What do you look for in a role?

I love roles that have good character development, because that allows you to show different nuances of the person, and it takes the audience on a journey with you.

What’s the funniest situation you’ve experienced on set?

The funniest situation I’ve had is when we were in full make up and costume and the only way we could eat our homemade fajitas, is if we had our coats on! Luckily, it was March so we had plenty of layers to use, but it was funny seeing people try to eat with lots of makeup and costume on!

Acting in indie films can be a bit underground, what satisfaction do you get out of it and what’s your best experience?

I love meeting all the cast and crew involved and connecting with them. You meet some lovely people and you know they are there because they love making films. I think the best experience is when we can show the finished film, either in a cinema or online.

Describe yourself as a sound or an animal or a tree?

I’d say a bee, because I’m always busy doing something!

Where can we follow you?

@emilydonaldactor on Instagram

Thank you Emily! Will keep an eye out for your forthcoming roles!

