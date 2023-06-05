Organisers of Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival have launched Iris Podcast, and its brand-new presenter, Damian Kerlin.

Over the series, Damian catches up and speaks with filmmakers covering hot topics such as authentic casting and representation on screen, the portrayal of queer youth and the dramatizing of our true stories.

“It was incredible to hear their stories and the fact that they are queer-centered is even better as representation, and the telling of our own stories has never been more important.”

Damian Kerlin, presenter of the Iris Podcast, said: “It was an absolute joy to host the Iris Podcast. Far too often we only hear from those in front of the camera in the film industry, that we fail to showcase the talent, but also the goings on, the trials and tribulations, behind the scenes.

The Iris Podcast will provide a valuable resource for aspiring filmmakers and storytellers, as well as offering a unique insight into what it is like to be queer working in the film industry.

The new series will be released in June, Pride month, and will be available wherever you get your podcast. Podcast guests will include Iris Prize alumni and past winners, industry specialists, and journalists and other creatives working in the field of LGBTQ+ filmmaking.

