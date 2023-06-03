Everyman Cinema Plymouth | Fine Dining and Film Viewing

Ring the Klaxon, a new three-screen cinema has opened in Britain’s seaside city of Plymouth! An Everyman Cinema no less, a premium chain of charming cinemas which on top of offering all the latest and greatest releases, allow you to order food and drinks straight to your seat.

Located in the beautiful Royal William Yard, you’ll see the ‘Everyman’ signage outside, just head straight up the stairs and you’ll be greeted by the incredibly accommodating staff who’ll run you through how their establishment operates. There, you can chill by the bar for a while before being ushered to your settee seats and invited to order from their menu.

Pretty in Pink

Personally, I asked for the staff’s recommendation of cocktail and so got a glass of ‘Pretty in Pink’ and then ordered the sun-dried tomato and pesto pizza – lovely! All of the separate elements work on their own merit, a good selection of films with a bright colourful image, impressive surround sound, comfortable seats, lovely cocktails and mouthwatering food, then when brought together, it makes for a special movie-going experience you can’t get anywhere else.

An experience

All of this doesn’t come cheap, a standard adult ticket is £14.40 and the food and drink on offer are standard restaurant prices, which understandably doesn’t fit into everyone’s price range. If it does though, or you want to treat yourself/a loved one, you’ll have a fantastic time. I’m inclined to equate it more of a theatre experience than your average ‘multiplex viewing’.

It’s amazing for experiences to come along that help make going out to the movies even more special.

When there are so many streaming options trying to keep you glued to your television, it’s amazing for experiences to come along that help make going out to the movies even more special. This is the perfect option for a date night, a birthday treat or just a good time at the cinema.

Major kudos

We saw Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse in an almost sold-out show and it’s lovely to see cinemas getting busier again, laughing along and communally enjoying a story in a room of friends and strangers, there’s no other feeling like it. Both the film and the cinema had a lot in common, with so much of current media and media exhibition having the mindset of ‘bigger = better’. It is then refreshing to see the film with large spectacle action sequences and breathtaking animation primarily focused so intently on gripping smaller scale character work and that translating to the cinema having an amazing big screen with the crisp picture quality you want yet having smaller, more intimate audience sizes, friendly staff who are happy to help you have the best time and a warm, cosy atmosphere I just wanted to soak up. Major kudos to the whole team.

In a time when it’s more important than ever to support our cinemas, it’s amazing that this investment has been made by Everyman in the Southwest art scene. Giving audience members more options on where to see the films they love, the people of Plymouth are now spoilt for choice.

Treat yourself

I cannot recommend enough, finding the right film for you and treating yourself to a great big-screen experience at the Everyman Plymouth. A special new venue I’ll definitely be revisiting often.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

