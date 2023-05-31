Finishing a film can be harder than starting it. But with planning you can end smoothly with a high quality. In the second of Exeter filmmakers’ peer-led workshops, Tim McGill – who has spent a career in film quality control – will hold a Post Production & Delivery Workshop session. We asked what to expect

So much energy goes into shooting the film, post production can often be overlooked. What are the common issues facing people in post?

Knowing your workflow from camera to delivery. What is your content for? What is its destination? TV? VOD? TikTok? The Web? Cinema? Before you shoot a frame you need to be clear about your choices of Frame rate, aspect ratio, progressive or interlaced, codec etc. Is it going to be graphic heavy with CGI sequences and multiple captions? Is it going to be a run and gun drama?

There are principles that apply helpfully and equally for Broadcast Production houses of long standing and a one person indie production company.

An hour spent in pre-production planning, will save days in production and more in post. The bulk of my work is Quality Control, I spend a lot of time completing technical reviews of completed content. Often the clock is ticking by the time it gets to this stage as shooting and post schedules in particularly can often eat up more hours than expected (see pre-production planning). In the days of Tape delivery I was more than once in a situation where the courier bike was standing by to take the master to a broadcaster as soon as I’d signed it off with a director or producer telling me that it had to pass. But that’s not how it works. Broadcasters would have their own QC process and any compromise would be a false economy.

In broadcast content there are clear technical requirements to be satisfied, the democratisation of content creation aided by the affordability of the required technology, from cameras to editing applications, has led to a whole wave of more independent content creators getting a real shot at it. But budgets are not what they were. For instance, a production company could be expected to produce an hour long documentary for something in the region of £50k. Which might seem like a lot, but it really isn’t. I sometimes look at credit rollers and wonder how (and if) everyone was getting paid. And you’ll never see my name on the roller as that is all done before I get to do my job, so that’s without me getting paid yet too!

So there are pressures to save money. Cheap drone footage and use of go-pro (early generations really shouldn’t have been allowed to have “pro” in the name) could show appalling artefacts some of which became tolerated as “format characteristic” (aliasing, rolling shutter artefacts, shutter speed issues giving a horrible jerky effect). Technically footage like this could be within specification but broadcasters have their own quality specifications for deliveries which could preclude the inclusion of such material. Similarly with archive footage, bought under licence, will have different versions of the same clip, from a noisy MP4 to a 4k broadcast version. Skimping on that is a bad idea. A few years back I had to explain to a production house that the “vintage” MP4 codec type blocking artefacts were not characteristic of the monochrome 16mm film newsreel clip shot in the 60’s and they needed to upgrade their purchase.

Delivery is another stumbling block. How important is it to nail to be a responsible filmmaker?

It is essential and the whole point of this workshop is to highlight the advantages of aiming to tick the technical standards and delivery requirement boxes along the way. If you master correctly you will have content ready to be distributed for cash money anywhere in the world.

What areas will you be covering in the workshop?

I will be outlining standards and delivery expectations as well demonstrating how content is scrutinised and measured. I’ll be bringing along some hardware and plan to get some examples together of artefacts and how to avoid/remedy them.

Also I will go into the ever evolving landscape of delivery formats. Every day is a school day and things are constantly evolving. The quest for a global standard for deliverables has been going on for a decade and is still far from over. I’ll have some news on that. Also, how to properly monitor your video – lap top screens don’t cut it for a multitude of reasons.

You’ve had some pretty high end clients – does that inspire higher standards, or can the expectation be inhibiting?

It inspires higher standards for sure. I’ve had years doing this sort of work and it certainly pays off in my own indie production projects. Once you get your eye in you can’t unsee the stuff that shouldn’t be there.

I think the expectation can be the opposite of inhibiting. There are lots of things that can be utilised at an artistic level (found footage drama or user generated content for example) which might not be strictly acceptable according to a broadcasters core specification but are aesthetically warranted.

These are peer-to-peer workshops. how far do you see them going to skill-up the filmmaking community?

Since getting acquainted with Shooters I have come to appreciate the massive range of skill sets and aspirations. I’ve learned a lot from our conversations and realised I might have something to contribute too – from my little known and often overlooked place in the workflow. Organising these workshops was a great initiative from James. I’m sure a good number of attendees will have a good idea about much of what I will touch on and it will be a conversation as much as a presentation. We have some specialist professionals with their niches of know-how and experience as well as inspired and inspirational makers and none of what we are doing is fixed in terms of approach, technology or opportunities and I think ongoing workshops will help keep everyone on the ball.

Outside of the workshop, where can people turn to support if they need advice in post?

DPP (Digital Production Partnership) is fantastic resource. Cutting edge information on all aspects of content generation and distribution, the state of the art presented by the wizards of the industry. International and at the top of the game.

Also, do web searches for specifications. Most broadcasters, worldwide, publish their delivery specs. Always worth a read, always useful, occasionally mind-blowing and sometimes hilarious (I’ll explain at the workshop).

Have a great workshop!

Cheers.

Post Production & Delivery Workshop – with Tim McGill is on Wednesday 14 June at 7pm. Free. Book your place.

