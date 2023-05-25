A Village With A View | “Human resilience and a sense of humor”

“I’m not a political activist,” Joseph Inman of Bear Behind You tells D&CFilm from his newly refurbished office. He’s talking about the documentary A Village With A View, which charted the plight of people in Cornwall whose homes were under threat by a change in the landlord’s approach. It captures the human cost of the shifting values, poses questions about what ‘home’ is, and gives voice to a group who were largely powerless in the face of the change.

The blurb explains: ‘In wartime Britain, a Lord permitted unused land on Cornwall’s Rame Peninsula to be built on. Tiny chalets appeared, each as individual as its owner, and the community of Freathy came to life.

‘In 2016, with Cornwall’s tourism industry booming, the Lord’s estate announced that they own everything the residents have built over generations. The community were offered the chance to buy their own homes at an extortionate price – most were unable to pay. A ticking time bomb of eviction begins.’

With the prospect of people losing their homes, it is a highly charged issue that was captured in the film. “I’m very happy with it as a document of the village at that point. I wanted it to be a record of the time.”

Before filming, the story wasn’t well known. Joseph heard about it on a trip to the pictures.

“I came across the story at the BFI in London while we were queuing to buy tickets to a very obscure Ingmar Bergman sex comedy,” he says. “The lady in front of me was talking to her friend who lives in this village about what was going on.” Joseph interrupted them to find out more, and subsequently couldn’t concentrate on Bergman – he was thinking about the village. After the screening he found a message board for the village, so he emailed them.

Building trust

It took three years before a camera started rolling. A lot of that was building trust.

“There was a lot of hesitancy for filming,” says Joseph. “Gaining trust was harder because of how I wanted to film. I couldn’t show any content to convince them with. Because the film was purely generated by them, I couldn’t show them even a storyboard of what the film would look like.

“I had to give them a very vague understanding that I was going to just shoot consecutively wide shots of people in front of their houses, talking about living in Freathy, and the issues currently that are inherent in living in Freathy, and then I was going to make a film of it. Past that, I couldn’t tell them anything, really, because I didn’t have anything; we didn’t start with any questions.”

He didn’t give them questions, he was young and not Cornwall-born. “These things were going against me from the start,” says Joseph.

With the high emotions and the changing situation of the people involved and the village in general, “there was always a tension that this thing could collapse in on itself at any point.”

They gathered as many hours of footage as possible. For one thing, they didn’t know if they’d be turfed out of the village at any time.

“People decided on the day that they wanted to talk, and we just shot them. We were thinking on our feet constantly, and it made you alive to the moment of what people were saying.

“It ended up being quite a moving experience. We were going in not knowing whether people would be angry, and that anger would be quite palpable, or whether they would be resigned, whether they would be sad, whether they would emote, or come with things prepared, you know.”

It’s an approach that has been met with interest, picking up Best of the West at the Cornwall Film Festival, with screenings at the Bolton Film Festival, and RAI Film Festival (‘showcasing the best in groundbreaking and innovative anthropological documentary filmmaking from around the world’) in Bristol, and nominated for the award of Single Documentary at the Celtic Media Festival.

So far, the film has been shown twice in the village, and it was full both times. It seems to have gone down well, especially given the sensitive nature of the subject matter and situation.

An emotional process

“I think overall, the experience was very positive for most people,” says Joseph. “I wasn’t interviewing them. I wasn’t giving them questions to answer. So I was asking a lot of their patience with the process, and it was quite an emotional process because they had to generate the content themselves.”

Because of the length of time of the filmmaking and the age of people involved, there have been deaths of those who took part, and changes in the village.

“As a document, it holds weight as time moves on,” says Joseph. “It will stand as a good record of a place.”

More than subject matter, it’s process that interests Joseph. A Village With A View was made with a series of wide shots, with no B roll. “It interested me at the time, and I had to wait five years to see whether the idea worked or not.”

Other filmmaking processes that have attracted Joseph include one shot on a single roll of 8mm for the Cornwall Film Fest; a heist movie featuring a dog, and a story about kids stealing food from supermarkets.

“The film we just made was BFI network funded and a semi-autobiographical story of a kid with autism. That has a sort of representational edge,” says Joseph. “I wanted to do something that felt very old in its filmmaking. And I wanted to work with an autistic young person as the actor.”

There’s a reason for being interested in the process.

“The filmmaking process is so long,” says Joseph. “A Village With A View took five years to make. The BFI one was three-and-a-half years from writing it to it being finished. You need something interesting to keep going.”

“My favourite British filmmaker is Clio Barnard. She said that happiness is a political act in our times, and I very much agree with that. I try to make films where happiness is at the forefront.”

In terms of impact, it’s the landscape that hinders British film, thinks Joseph, after his experience at the RAI Film Festival, where their film about a village in Cornwall is screened with films of people who are living in extraordinary circumstances in extraordinary places where the geography is just incredible.

But in terms of impact, the final scene of A Village With A View has gone down well.

“We were apprehensive of using a drone to finish the film as it’s not really our style, but the scene when you finally see this incredible shot of what’s up for grabs, why they’re being turfed out of their homes, is extraordinary,” says Joseph.

Obstacles

As a production company, Bear Behind You are keen to break down the obstacles for people getting into film. Joseph says: “The film industry relies on an axis that says, the harder you work, the more committed you are, and the longer hours you work, the better you are. There is a way of thinking that says, ‘if you really love what you’re doing, and you really care, then you can push yourself further and longer hours’. And that needs to change as it hinders nearly every disabled person from entering the industry.”

It might have been process which engaged Joseph in his approach to A Village With A View, but it was people and their stories which kept him and the crew on their toes.

Human resilience and a sense of humor

“What consistently surprised me was what the people said. We all were bawling our eyes out by the end. And there were incredibly difficult moments. Human resilience and a sense of humor are consistently admirable traits.

“There’s a moment in the film where someone says something very, very funny. And then, two seconds later, somebody says something very, very awful.

“These are living, real people who are funny and joke and are great. But that doesn’t mean that what’s going on isn’t horrible. Their ability to be incredibly funny and also incredibly powerful speaks about how awful this situation is; it’s the best thing about it. If you don’t cry and laugh, sometimes at the same time, then we’re not doing our job.”

