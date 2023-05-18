Peer-led film skills events in Exeter

Sharing knowledge, insight and skills is a great way to increase your deeper understanding of what you do. James Buckett got the idea of sharing info as an addition to the social get together filmmakers in the region engage in. He’s kicking off the events with Recording Sound For Film 101. We asked him why…

Love the idea of peer to peer support – and it’s so valuable when people are running their own projects rather than being in a bigger team. What’s your background and how did you come up with the idea?

I’ve always had cameras in my hand since a young child and have always enjoyed photography, over time my interest spread across into film and I made some truly terrible handycam and GoPro films. I then transitioned to both DSLR photography and film making. I started getting involved with others within the ‘Shooter in the Pub’ film makers group.

I’ve met some great friends and they’re a great group of filmmakers from all different disciplines.

After being involved with a few projects over the years, I wanted to be involved with more projects. But projects seemed sporadic and people often worked with the same crew each time.

I often attended the social Shooters meet-ups, but thought it would be nice for the group to also have something other than a purely social event to attend. I know there is a wealth of film making knowledge and experience in the local community and there is only so much you can learn by yourself. So to tap into that, I floated the idea with some of the group of hosting some workshops where people could demonstrate and share their skills and knowledge for the benefit of everyone locally.

People seemed keen, so I decided I would take on the organisation and admin task of getting something set up.

I approached the staff at Exeter Phoenix, who were very helpful and encouraging and have been very kind in facilitating the session. Luke and Jonas both have been great and have my thanks for their help and support.

How do you think it will work, and what do you think people will get out of it?

I’m hoping we can provide practical advice, information and tutorials that people can learn from. My expectation is that workshops will differ in how they are delivered to suit the content and the style of the host.

My wish is that everyone who is involved in film making from every department can get involved and learn something from the sessions. I want the sessions to be as practical and applicable as possible, so people can take away something from a session that can help them in their own projects and collaborations. So I’d like to see a huge variety of topics covered, not just the technical side, but also the creative. So it shouldn’t matter whether you’re an actor, director, set designer, writer, camera operator etc. I’d like every area to be covered at some point.

There’s a number of them planned – how do people get involved either to go along or share their experience?

Simply turn up! We will be slowly releasing dates of each of the workshops, they will be in different days as we have to work around a lot of peoples schedules. But I also hope this allows people who might not be able to make a specific day make some of the sessions we host on other days.

Once the ball is rolling and gets the support we’re hoping for then we’ll start to look for more people to host workshops and get involved. If anyone is already keen to put in a workshop then they can message me on Facebook (I can be found through the Exeter Shooters group).

The only restriction is that no one gets paid and we don’t charge for the events as I want to keep it as open and accessible to everyone. But people can host a workshop on any film making related topic and at whatever skill level they like.

What does this sort of group say about the strength of the local film community.

I think we have a very vibrant and skilled community that’s pretty active. They are very welcoming to everyone regardless of their background. I hope these workshops will be a great place to not only learn, but to also network and make connections with others who have the same passion.

Recording Sound For Film 101 is on Monday 22 May at the Exeter Phoenix.

