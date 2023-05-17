In a city where the murder rate is soaring and women in their thousands go missing every year, The Never Ending Murder (Mark Radice, 2023) tells the mysterious and tragic tale of Nicola Payne’s disappearance over four arresting 45 minute episodes.

Sharp social critique

As one of Britain’s longest unsolved murder cases, The Never Ending Murder is a sobering reminder of the dangers of being a woman. From Nicola’s disappearance in 1991 to Sarah Everard’s murder only two years ago in 2021, Radice’s paralleling of these brutal cases and the social response emphatically illustrates the ongoing crisis of violence against women in society. Though undeniably a poignant portrait of a family’s grief and pursuit of closure, The Never Ending Murder is also a sharp social critique that functions as a call to action.

Made up of present day interviews, archival footage and photos and complete with dramatised reenactments, The Never Ending Murder gradually unravels Nicola Payne’s tragic case and the 30 year-long (still ongoing) investigation into her disappearance.

Heart wrenching

Radice comprehensively delves into the evidence with a more steely objectivity, juxtaposed with heart wrenching present day interviews with Nicola’s friends and family. These intimate one on one’s grant us access to the family’s feelings as they re-live the trauma of losing Nicola, re-tracing the events of the day for what must be the thousandth time.

While thetitle sequence could come off a tad overzealous, this sensationalist aesthetic is gradually unpicked as we centre more and more on the people behind the headlines. Radice engages with a relatively typical true crime documentary format – relying heavily on the melodrama of the case itself to keep audiences hooked. That said, each episode is crafted with a purposeful urgency – re-tracing the mystery in chronological order and creating a sense that these events are unfolding in real time.

Urgency

This intriguing yet frustrating mystery pulls together 30 years worth of evidence – though with skilful editing and direction, we’re moved to feel the same urgency as the family and investigative police must have felt during the time. The pacing of the series gains momentum in parallel with revelations in the case itself, a memorable takeaway being the advances in DNA evidence testing unfolding before our eyes.

Nicola with Her Favourite Camera. Courtesy of Signature Entertainment.

Due to this immediacy, we’re likewise invited to scrutinise the same evidence as the investigative police, alongside them. With this hindsight based advantage, and fresh examination of the ‘evidence verité‘, The Never Ending Murder exposes missteps in the original investigation, in addition to shedding a light on the incredibly busy devision of the West Midlands police during the time of Nicola’s disappearance.

Hopes

18-year-old Nicola is conjured through archival home video footage and present day interviews from family members. Her essence is cultivated by her loved ones’ perceptions and memories of her, yet we of course never get to meet her with the tangibility these memories invoke, provoking a considered investment in resolution, not only for her loved ones, but also in the hopes of possibly bringing whoever’s responsible to justice.

The Never Ending Murder rousingly confronts the unimaginable horror of losing a family member and acts as a fascinating window into missing persons cases, abductions and their investigations in the West Midlands during the early 90s. At its core, however, the plea for information about Nicola’s disappearance remains resolute.

True crime docuseries The Never Ending Murder on Prime Video May 17

