Feed me! Dolly’s Film Club Presents is back and this time Dolly is bringing you a mean green mother from outer space!

The 1986 Little Shop of Horrors, based on the off Broadway musical, has become a cult classic. Seymore, a meek florist’s assistant, whilst pining over co-worker Audrey, enables a blood-thirsty plant for a taste of fame!

Plant babies

As always, fancy dress is encouraged! Dolly has also requested images of your most MURDEROUS looking plant babies! Winner will receive 2 tickets to July’s Dolly’s film club & a needle felted Audrey II

What is Dolly’s Film Club?

Dolly’s Film Club celebrates the camp, kitsch, queer, garish, silly and unapologetically enjoyable side of cinema, but most of all Dolly’s Film Club’s raison d’etre is to celebrate the JOY of being an audience.

Fancy dress is always encouraged and Dolly always adds a little extra, come along to see what treats are in store…

Who is Dolly?

A very talented tortoiseshell cat, with a tortitude to spare. Dolly’s long suffering assistant often hosts the events.

Dolly’s Film Club Presents Little Shop of Horrors on Saturday 20 May – 8pm at the Exeter Phoenix. Get your tickets

