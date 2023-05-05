Fashion Reimagined | “This has clearly struck a chord with people”

Fashion Reimagined follows designer Amy Powney on her journey to create a sustainable collection from field to finished garment and transform the way we engage with fashion. Director Becky Hutner describes how the documentary came about, what she’s learnt and her hope for the future

I started making this film in 2017. I was working as a director and producer for DUCK Productions, which creates filmed content for fashion brands. I was doing campaigns for designers like Manolo Blahnik and a lot of work around London Fashion Week. It was a really fun job with the most amazing team. But I was also feeling a bit restless because I had been on my own sustainability journey for several years. I had made a lot of changes in my personal life and tried to make good choices, trying to buy as locally and responsibly as possible.

By 2017, that just didn’t feel it was enough and I wanted to do something that could potentially have a broader impact. As fate would have it, I met Amy Powney.

One of my assignments for DUCK was to cover the Vogue designer fashion fund, which is an award given each year in the UK to the top emerging designer. Amy was the winner that year. I filmed her winning the award and we filmed at her house. Afterwards, I asked her what was next in her career. She told me that she was about to embark on a mission to create a sustainable collection from field to finished garment. That was my lightbulb moment.

My intention with the film was to raise awareness about fashion’s environmental impact, and hopefully change hearts and minds in terms of audiences’ relationship with clothes. The idea is to make people ask questions and hopefully buy less and buy better and look at alternatives to buying new clothes altogether.

I learned alongside Amy. There’s no substitute to seeing things first hand: seeing the way that factories work; seeing the way that the buying process operates; seeing the way that clothes are sold and marketed; going to the farms in the fields and meeting the farmers – all the way up to the spinners and weavers, and seeing the dyeing process. We worked with some sustainability consultants to fact check everything and make sure that all of the information that we were putting out into the world was as reliable as possible.

Our minds cannot wrap ourselves around the scale and urgency of these issues. In China alone, they made enough fabric in 2020 to wrap around the world over 1200 times. Fashion is one of the biggest consumers of water of any industry. Three out of five new garments go to landfill within a year of purchase. Sweatshop labour is absolutely rampant, and exploitation is the norm.

The response to the film has been amazing. We’ve had lively discussions afterwards. Lots of requests for screenings, at fashion brands, at universities. So that’s all positive. This has clearly struck a chord with people.

Certain things in the industry are positive. For example, the pre-loved sector is being embraced. It is accelerating at a rate that is set to outpace fast fashion by 2030. I’ve met so many wonderful young people who are already on board, for whom sustainability is the norm. I met a girl at an event, who hasn’t bought anything new for five years and only buys second hand.

Time will tell if this film makes an impact. One of the keys is Amy. I feel lucky that I found such an inspiring, determined young woman to be our guide. She makes our film universal and her story is universal. It’s the triumph of the underdog and it’s a story of her gradually learning to accept and embrace who she is, and when she does, she key unlocks her power, which, I think is very inspiring.

I see my role as to shed light on these urgent issues that we face and to uplift who I see as environmental superheroes. I think the role of filmmakers is to tell a story with authenticity, and that reflects the reality of our time. If you’re a documentary filmmaker, or even a narrative filmmaker, films are an amazing and powerful opportunity to change hearts and minds quite quickly.

There were many surprises in the making of it. One was Amy’s rise to fame. We had no idea that was going to happen. When I met Amy and 2017, she was a local London designer. The environmental impact of fashion has exploded. The industry became aware of the issue. And Amy had just produced this sustainable collection and all of a sudden she was on the news. It’s been a wonderful, serendipitous turn of events that I never could have predicted.

This is my first feature documentary, so I feel I’ll be a lot better prepared for the next one. The first time around, I flew to the Berlin Film Festival desperate to meet anyone from the documentary world who would talk to me, and luckily I met my sales agent. Now I am working on my second film, I know, lots of good people in the industry.

I’m amazed at how much love we’ve gotten. That’s what you hope for as a filmmaker, but I wasn’t prepared for it. And so many people are deeply emotionally affected by this film. It gives me a lot of hope that there is an appetite to learn about this issue and do something about it.

