He’s Not Around | bold vision in new music video for Auto Sleeper Legend

He’s Not Around, the new music video for in Auto Sleeper Legend, dives into a post-apocolyptic world World after a horrific event that takes place near Berrow Beach, Somerset.

New video of ‘avant-garde, dark, indie-folk oddness’, as the band describes it, was directed by Jack Turner.

“The main theme of the music video is religion, primarily the belief in god and demons,” Jack told D&CFilm.  

“It’s a very bold music video, but a project that I hope young filmmakers could learn from,” he said. “Being bold with your vision will lead you to an original piece of art!”

