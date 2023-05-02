Everyman | cinema chain launches in Plymouth

Everyman has announced the launch of its 41st venue located in Britain’s Ocean City, Plymouth.

Royal William Yard

The cinema will be located in Plymouth’s historic Royal William Yard, a much-loved location surrounded by water, which offers breathtaking views over Plymouth Sound and across to Cornwall. Already a hugely popular destination, Royal William Yard blends the city’s historic naval past with award-winning modern design, filled with restaurants, shops, bars and water sports, and will officially welcome Everyman this spring.

The Everyman cinema will consist of three extensive screens and 190 seats, all fitted with Everyman’s plush velvet sofas and armchairs for ultimate comfort. Each screen will also present state of the art technology for high quality viewings of various blockbuster films, documentaries and intimate live screenings.

The extensive food and drink menu, available to be ordered and served directly to your seat includes hand-stretched pizzas and small plates, from salt and pepper squid, to buttermilk chicken, as well as a range of plant-based dishes, including pizza topped with chargrilled artichoke, sun dried tomato and plant-based mozzarella.

Spiel-burger

Plus premium burgers from Everyman’s exclusive Spielburger offering, including a House beef burger, Shrimp and Avocado patty and Vegan Cheeseburger. For those with a sweet tooth, there’s a range of milkshakes, freshly baked cookie dough and even the option to build your own sundae. The new venue will also be operating a full bar, with speciality wine and beer, delicious cocktails and a range of alcohol-free drinks to make for a decadent evening without the hangover.

Tickets for the new venue will be available to purchase at https://www.everymancinema.com/venues-list/g01rj-everyman-plymouth. There is also an Everyman membership scheme

