The Pursuit of Gross National Happiness is an ethos of Bhutan. In Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom, it’s also the slogan on Ugyen’s pyjama t-shirt. If only Ugyen was happy with his lot. He’s discontented as a teacher who dreams of being a singer in Australia, but is caught in the midst of a state-run programme – and he’s slacking off. So much so the decision is made to send him to the Lunana, the most remote school in Bhutan, and probably one of the most remote schools in the world.

Before rushing to the conclusion that Ugyen ultimately finds happiness, we’d need to define ‘happiness’. Yes, this film is about a journey. Not least the eight-day trip to Lunana, six of which are on foot. And though they are described as fairly easygoing, for city dwellers like Ugyen (and anyone else), the incline is anything but easy.

Ugyen doesn’t do well with altitude, which is a bit of a drawback in Bhutan. And even more of a drawback in Lunana, (population 56, altitude 4,800m).

First-time director Pawo Choyning Dorji allows the story to breathe, and with it a heady, pure, lung-filling, soul-inspiring atmosphere blooms, like edelweiss. In the quietude, global, personal and spiritual issues float by like a song on the wind. This is delicate and dextrous, skilled in both simplicity and depth.

Sherab Dorji as Ugyen Dorji manages a glacial change as he warms to his cool surroundings. And that mixture of stoicism and spiritualism is matched in the people around him. The school children are picturesque in the combo of earnest and giddy enthusiasm. But this isn’t a paradise – it’s a tough environment with broken families, drunks and a 12-day round trip for toilet paper.

With such a beguiling and deceptively simple setup, it’s no wonder that Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom has been gaining notice in awards circles. But this is more than worthy gong-fodder. It’s beautiful in its scenery and its characters, who are epically human in an epic setting.

Eye-opening in its joy of life and love of learning, plus the day-to-day of surviving in a mountain range, Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom is a film that inspires stillness and aspiration, and points to a big spirited universal humanity.

Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom is in Devon and Cornwall from 10 March.

